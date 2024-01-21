Search icon
    How to Use the Resilience Grand Pathways Framework

    How to Use the Resilience Grand Pathways Framework

    Discover a practical guide on leveraging the Grand Pathways Framework to enhance resilience in your community. Dive into real-world scenarios, like assessing the impact of natural hazards and climate change, to map key functions and cross-cutting enablers crucial for supporting societal dimensions. Uncover vulnerabilities and interdependencies across elements, pinpointing gaps where new science and technology investments can make a substantial impact. This step-by-step guide equips you to strategically plan for resilience and drive innovation using the Grand Pathways Framework.
    #community-resilience #resilience
