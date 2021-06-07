How to Use the Builder Pattern in C#

I'm Sukhpinder Singh, a passionate self-taught .Net developer from India.
According to Gang of Four, a creational pattern “Builder” allows to separate and reuse a specific method to build something.
Lets us take an example of a Car, and the user wanted to build two models, i.e., SUV and Sedan. Builder design pattern comes in handy in the above use case, and let's see a step-by-step demonstration.
And let's assume the Car class has the following properties.
public class Car{
public string Name { get; set; }
public double TopSpeed { get; set; }
public bool IsSUV { get; set; }
}
The article demonstrates the usage of builder design patterns using the C# programming language. So, to begin with, Intro C#
Firstly, let’s implement an abstract class builder extended by different car models like SUV or Sedan as per use case.
The abstract class consists of the following methods
public abstract class CarBuilder
{
protected readonly Car _car = new Car();
public abstract void SetName();
public abstract void SetSpeed();
public abstract void SetIsSUV();
public virtual Car GetCar() => _car;
}
Abstract methods for each property of the Car class. A virtual method that outputs the Car class instance.
Now, let’s create a factory that utilizes CarBuilder class to build different car models and returns the instance of the car made.
public class CarFactory
{
public Car Build(CarBuilder builder)
{
builder.SetName();
builder.SetSpeed();
builder.SetIsSUV();
return builder.GetCar();
}
}
Finally, implement different models of cars. Firstly, ModelSuv.cs
public class ModelSuv : CarBuilder
{
public override void SetIsSUV()
{
_car.IsSUV = true;
}
public override void SetName()
{
_car.Name = "Maruti SUV";
}
public override void SetSpeed()
{
_car.TopSpeed = 1000;
}
}
Lastly, ModelSedan.cs
public class ModelSedan : CarBuilder
{
public override void SetIsSUV()
{
_car.IsSUV = false;
}
public override void SetName()
{
_car.Name = "Maruti Sedan";
}
public override void SetSpeed()
{
_car.TopSpeed = 2000;
}
}
Finally, let's use design patterns to build different car models with the help of
method.
factory.Build(<model>)
static void Main(string[] args)
{
var sedan = new ModelSedan();
var suv = new ModelSuv();
var factory = new CarFactory();
var builders = new List<CarBuilder> { suv, sedan };
foreach (var b in builders)
{
var c = factory.Build(b);
Console.WriteLine($"The Car details" +
$"\n--------------------------------------" +
$"\nName: {c.Name}" +
$"\nIs SUV: {c.IsSUV}" +
$"\nTop Speed: {c.TopSpeed} mph\n");
}
}
The above usage shows how gracefully we can build different car models using the builder design pattern.
The code pattern is highly maintainable & extensible. If in the future if we need to develop a new model, just the new model needs to extend the CarBuilder class, and it's done.
The following repository shows the above use case implementation using a Builder Design Pattern in the console-based application.
Thank you for reading, and I hope you liked the article. Please provide your feedback in the comment section.
Also published on: https://medium.com/c-sharp-progarmming/builder-design-pattern-13af2c7bc5f2
