How to Use ShellJS to Combine Bash Shell Commands and Javascript

How to Use ShellJS to Combine Bash Shell Commands and Javascript

ShellJS is a Javascript library written by Nate Fisher and Brandon Freitag. The library provides some Bash shell commands that can be executed in Node.js. ShellJS's power lies in the ability to execute terminal commands quickly, right from Javascript files. Developers can use the library to write automation scripts entirely in Javascript, which can simplify developers' experience. You can use ShellJS on both Windows and Linux as it works across platforms.
#shelljs#javascript#nodejs#automation#bash#unix#windows#bash-script
