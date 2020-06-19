How to use Publish-Subscribe Pattern with JavaScript

Event button a square is added and a message with the number of squares is displayed. The result of the next pen shows the case where I'll use the Publish/Subscribe pattern. Every time you click on thebutton a square is added and a message with the number of squares is displayed.

HTML

< button onclick = "btnEvent()" > Event </ button > < div class = "alert border" > This is the alert </ div > < div class = "squares border" > </ div >

btnEvent every time is clicked. You also can see alert and squares div containers that are used to display the message with the number of squares and the squares respectively. As part of the layout I have a button that will trigger aevery time is clicked. You also can seeandcontainers that are used to display the message with the number of squares and the squares respectively.

CSS

.squares { border : solid 1px black; max-width : 300px ; min-height : 50px ; margin-top : 20px ; } .square { border : solid 1px black; width : 150px ; height : 50px ; margin : 20px auto; } .alert { text-align :center; max-width : 300px ; min-height : 20px ; margin-top : 20px ; }

.squares and .alert containers; and the .square that is added every time the button is clicked. The stylesheet contains the classes to style theandcontainers; and thethat is added every time the button is clicked.

JavaScript

let numberOfSquares = 0 ; function btnEvent ( ) { numberOfSquares += 1 ; // display the squares let squares = '' ; Array (numberOfSquares).fill( null ).forEach( () => { squares += '<div class="square"></div>' ; }); document .querySelector( '.squares' ).innerHTML = squares; // display alert message const alert = document .querySelector( '.alert' ); alert.innerHTML = `The number of squares is: ${numberOfSquares} ` ; }

numberOfSquares that stores the number of squares that have been added; and the btnEvent handler wich increments the numberOfSquares by one and displays the message and squares based on numberOfSquares variable. The script is composed of the global variablethat stores the number of squares that have been added; and thehandler wich increments theby one and displays the message and squares based onvariable.

Using Publish/Subscribe Pattern

Now that we have the use case, I'll refactor the code in the script:

let numberOfSquares = 0 ; function btnEvent ( ) { numberOfSquares += 1 ; pubsub.publish( 'addSquare' , { numberOfSquares }); }

btnEvent handler will look like at the end of the day. As you can see the only work the handler will do is increment the numberOfSquares by one and publish the 'addSquare' event. Here I'm using a Publish/Subscribe Implementation ( pubsub module) which is in charge of executing every function that has been subscribed to the 'addSquare' event. This is how thehandler will look like at the end of the day. As you can see the only work the handler will do is increment theby one and publish theevent. Here I'm using a Publish/Subscribe Implementation (module) which is in charge of executing every function that has been subscribed to theevent.

pubsub.publish method ( { numberOfSquares } ) will be accessible to all the functions. The object that is passed as a parameter in themethod () will be accessible to all the functions.

Let's add the rest of the code to understand what I'm talking about.

Adding Publish/Subscribe Implementation

const pubsub = ( ( ) => { const events = {}; let subscribersId = -1 ; function publish ( event, data ) { if (!events[event]) { return false ; } const subscribers = events[event]; subscribers.forEach( ( subscriber ) => { subscriber.func(event, data); }); return true ; } function subscribe ( event, func ) { if (!events[event]) { events[event] = []; } subscribersId += 1 ; const token = subscribersId.toString(); events[event].push({ token, func, }); return token; } function unsubscribe ( token ) { const found = Object .keys(events).some( ( event ) => events[event].some( ( subscriber, index ) => { const areEqual = subscriber.token === token.toString(); if (areEqual) { events[event].splice(index, 1 ); } return areEqual; })); return found ? token : null ; } return { publish, subscribe, unsubscribe, }; })();

Adding subscribers

function displaySquares ( _event, data ) { let squares = '' ; Array (data.numberOfSquares).fill( null ).forEach( () => { squares += '<div class="square"></div>' ; }); document .querySelector( '.squares' ).innerHTML = squares; } function displayAlert ( _event, data ) { const alert = document .querySelector( '.alert' ); alert.innerHTML = `The number of squares is: ${data.numberOfSquares} ` ; }

btnEvent handler could be split out. We can see displaySquares and displayAlert functions as subscribers. In our case, the work made byhandler could be split out. We can seeandfunctions as subscribers.

displaySquares and displayAlert functions Subscribingandfunctions

let displayAlertSubscription = pubsub.subscribe( 'addSquare' , displayAlert); let displaySquaresSubscription = pubsub.subscribe( 'addSquare' , displaySquares);

'addSquare' event and subscribing displaySquares and displayAlert functions at the same time. Here I'm creating theevent and subscribingandfunctions at the same time.

This is the result:

Subscribe and Unsubscribe Dynamically

displaySquares function implementing two buttons. I'll add the buttons to our layout: What I'd like to do now is subscribe and unsubscribefunction implementing two buttons. I'll add the buttons to our layout:

< button onclick = "subDisplaySquares()" > Subscribe displaySquares </ button > < button onclick = "unsubDisplaySquares()" > Unsubscribe displaySquares </ button >

subDisplaySquares and unsubDisplaySquares handlers in our script: The next step is to addandhandlers in our script:

function subDisplaySquares ( ) { if (!displaySquaresSubscription) { displaySquaresSubscription = pubsub.subscribe( 'addSquare' , displaySquares); } } function unsubDisplaySquares ( ) { if (displaySquaresSubscription) { pubsub.unsubscribe(displaySquaresSubscription); displaySquaresSubscription = null ; } }

You can see the final result here:

And that's it. :)

