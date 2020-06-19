How to use Publish-Subscribe Pattern with JavaScript

Hackernoon supports freeCodeCamp.org
The code tells you more than a thousand words
button a square is added and a message with the number of squares is displayed.
Event
<button onclick="btnEvent()">Event</button>
<div class="alert border">
This is the alert
</div>
<div class="squares border">
</div>
every time is clicked. You also can see
btnEvent
and
alert
squares
containers that are used to display the message with the number of squares and the squares respectively.
div
.squares {
border: solid 1px black;
max-width: 300px;
min-height: 50px;
margin-top: 20px;
}
.square {
border: solid 1px black;
width: 150px;
height: 50px;
margin: 20px auto;
}
.alert {
text-align:center;
max-width: 300px;
min-height: 20px;
margin-top: 20px;
}
and
.squares
containers; and the
.alert
that is added every time the button is clicked.
.square
let numberOfSquares = 0;
function btnEvent(){
numberOfSquares += 1;
// display the squares
let squares = '';
Array(numberOfSquares).fill(null).forEach(() => {
squares += '<div class="square"></div>';
});
document.querySelector('.squares').innerHTML = squares;
// display alert message
const alert = document.querySelector('.alert');
alert.innerHTML = `The number of squares is: ${numberOfSquares}`;
}
that stores the number of squares that have been added; and the
numberOfSquares
handler wich increments the
btnEvent
by one and displays the message and squares based on
numberOfSquares
variable.
numberOfSquares
let numberOfSquares = 0;
function btnEvent(){
numberOfSquares += 1;
pubsub.publish('addSquare', { numberOfSquares });
}
handler will look like at the end of the day. As you can see the only work the handler will do is increment the
btnEvent
by one and publish the
numberOfSquares
event. Here I'm using a Publish/Subscribe Implementation (
'addSquare'
module) which is in charge of executing every function that has been subscribed to the
pubsub
event.
'addSquare'
method (
pubsub.publish
) will be accessible to all the functions.
{ numberOfSquares }
const pubsub = (() => {
const events = {};
let subscribersId = -1;
function publish(event, data) {
if (!events[event]) {
return false;
}
const subscribers = events[event];
subscribers.forEach((subscriber) => {
subscriber.func(event, data);
});
return true;
}
function subscribe(event, func) {
if (!events[event]) {
events[event] = [];
}
subscribersId += 1;
const token = subscribersId.toString();
events[event].push({
token,
func,
});
return token;
}
function unsubscribe(token) {
const found = Object.keys(events).some((event) => events[event].some((subscriber, index) => {
const areEqual = subscriber.token === token.toString();
if (areEqual) {
events[event].splice(index, 1);
}
return areEqual;
}));
return found ? token : null;
}
return {
publish,
subscribe,
unsubscribe,
};
})();
function displaySquares(_event, data) {
let squares = '';
Array(data.numberOfSquares).fill(null).forEach(() => {
squares += '<div class="square"></div>';
});
document.querySelector('.squares').innerHTML = squares;
}
function displayAlert(_event, data){
const alert = document.querySelector('.alert');
alert.innerHTML = `The number of squares is: ${data.numberOfSquares}`;
}
handler could be split out. We can see
btnEvent
and
displaySquares
functions as subscribers.
displayAlert
and
displaySquares
functions
displayAlert
let displayAlertSubscription = pubsub.subscribe('addSquare', displayAlert);
let displaySquaresSubscription = pubsub.subscribe('addSquare', displaySquares);
event and subscribing
'addSquare'
and
displaySquares
functions at the same time.
displayAlert
function implementing two buttons. I'll add the buttons to our layout:
displaySquares
<button onclick="subDisplaySquares()">Subscribe displaySquares</button>
<button onclick="unsubDisplaySquares()">Unsubscribe displaySquares</button>
and
subDisplaySquares
handlers in our script:
unsubDisplaySquares
function subDisplaySquares() {
if(!displaySquaresSubscription) {
displaySquaresSubscription = pubsub.subscribe('addSquare', displaySquares);
}
}
function unsubDisplaySquares() {
if(displaySquaresSubscription) {
pubsub.unsubscribe(displaySquaresSubscription);
displaySquaresSubscription = null;
}
}