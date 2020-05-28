How to Design a Grid-based Framework Using the CSS Float Property

Offshore 2.0 Bespoke Testing and Security Services
The code tells you more than a thousand words
. Where:
col-{breakpoint}-{number of columns}
: it's a number that represents the breakpoint in pixels. Grid breakpoints are based on minimum width media queries, meaning they apply to that one breakpoint and all those above it.
{breakpoint}
: indicates the number of columns you’d like to use out of the possible 12 per row.
{number of columns}
<div class="row well">
<div class="col-0-12 col-576-6 col-720-4 col-1024-3 col-1200-2">
<div class="well h"></div>
</div>
<div class="col-0-12 col-576-6 col-720-4 col-1024-3 col-1200-2">
<div class="well h"></div>
</div>
<div class="col-0-12 col-576-6 col-720-4 col-1024-3 col-1200-2">
<div class="well h"></div>
</div>
<div class="col-0-12 col-576-6 col-720-4 col-1024-3 col-1200-2">
<div class="well h"></div>
</div>
<div class="col-0-12 col-576-6 col-720-4 col-1024-3 col-1200-2">
<div class="well h"></div>
</div>
<div class="col-0-12 col-576-6 col-720-4 col-1024-3 col-1200-2">
<div class="well h"></div>
</div>
<div class="col-0-12 col-576-6 col-720-4 col-1024-3 col-1200-2">
<div class="well h"></div>
</div>
<div class="col-0-12 col-576-6 col-720-4 col-1024-3 col-1200-2">
<div class="well h"></div>
</div>
</div>
: container of the columns. It is necessary to enclose the columns in a container with this class, I'll explain why later on in the next section.
row
: the item will take 12 columns by default unless another column class is used.
col-0-12
: the item will take 6 columns when the viewport reaches out 576px and all the breakpoints above it unless another column class with a greater breakpoint is used.
col-576-6
: the item will take 4 columns when the viewport reaches out 720px and all the breakpoints above it unless another column class with a greater breakpoint is used.
col-720-4
: the item will take 3 columns when the viewport reaches out 1024px and all the breakpoints above it unless another column class with a greater breakpoint is used.
col-1024-3
: the item will take 2 columns when the viewport reaches out 1200px and all the breakpoints above it unless another column class with a greater breakpoint is used.
col-1200-2
is basically the container of the items. Due it has nothing but floated elements, the height of it literally collapses to nothing. You can read a really good explanation here. So, I used the Easy Clearing Method to deal with this situation.
.row
.row::after {
content: ".";
visibility: hidden;
display: block;
height: 0;
clear: both;
}
rule has nothing more than the
.col-{breakpoints}-{number of columns}
and
float: left
properties setting in its body. That way we get a fluid-grid behavior.
width: XX.XX%
.col-XXXX-1 {
float: left;
width: 8.33%;
}
.col-XXXX-2 {
float: left;
width: 16.66%;
}
.col-XXXX-3 {
float: left;
width: 25%;
}
.col-XXXX-4 {
float: left;
width: 33.33%;
}
.col-XXXX-5 {
float: left;
width: 41.66%;
}
.col-XXXX-6 {
float: left;
width: 50%;
}
.col-XXXX-7 {
float: left;
width: 58.33%;
}
.col-XXXX-8 {
float: left;
width: 66.66%;
}
.col-XXXX-9 {
float: left;
width: 75%;
}
.col-XXXX-10 {
float: left;
width: 83.33%;
}
.col-XXXX-11 {
float: left;
width: 91.66%;
}
.col-XXXX-12 {
float: left;
width: 100%;
}
with the corresponding breakpoint. For example:
XXXX
@media screen and (min-width: 576px) {
.col-576-1 {
float: left;
width: 8.33%;
}
.col-576-2 {
float: left;
width: 16.66%;
}
.col-576-3 {
float: left;
width: 25%;
}
.col-576-4 {
float: left;
width: 33.33%;
}
.col-576-5 {
float: left;
width: 41.66%;
}
.col-576-6 {
float: left;
width: 50%;
}
.col-576-7 {
float: left;
width: 58.33%;
}
.col-576-8 {
float: left;
width: 66.66%;
}
.col-576-9 {
float: left;
width: 75%;
}
.col-576-10 {
float: left;
width: 83.33%;
}
.col-576-11 {
float: left;
width: 91.66%;
}
.col-576-12 {
float: left;
width: 100%;
}
}
and
padding
properties to add the gutters. Let's take a look at the next example, it's almost the same as the example above with some rules added in the stylesheet.
box-sizing
) and its container (
col-{breakpoints}-{number of columns}
) need to include the
row
size in their width. We achieve this by using the next CSS rule:
padding
* {
box-sizing: border-box;
}
and
padding-right
properties in each of the grid items.
padding-top
[class*="col-"] {
padding-right: 20px;
padding-top: 20px;
}
properties to it.
padding
.row {
padding-left: 20px;
padding-bottom: 20px;
}