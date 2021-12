MDX is the extension of markdown that allows us to write React Component inside markdown. It helps us to make our content very interactive and dynamic. MDX-bundler is an asynchronous function to compile and bundle our MDX files with their dependency. To compile mdx files, it uses XDM, a powerful MDX compiler with lots of features. To render the bundled MDX code, we need to import **getMDXComponent** in the client. In this article, I'll guide you through all the features of this package.