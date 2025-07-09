How to Use Joblet: Secure Linux Process Execution Made Simple





Who This Article Is For

Primary Audience: DevOps Engineers, System Administrators, SRE Teams, Backend Developers managing Linux infrastructure

Prerequisites:

Basic Linux command-line experience

Understanding of SSH and remote server management

Familiarity with systemd services

services Basic knowledge of TLS/SSL certificates (helpful but not required)

What is Joblet?

Joblet is a lightweight process isolation platform that lets you run commands and scripts in secure, resource-controlled environments. Think of it as a simpler alternative to Docker for process execution - no containers needed, just a single binary that provides:

Secure isolation using Linux namespaces

using Linux namespaces Resource limits for CPU, memory, and I/O

for CPU, memory, and I/O Real-time Process monitoring and log streaming

and log streaming gRPC API with authentication

with authentication Simple CLI for easy interaction

Whether you're building a CI/CD system, running user code safely, or need isolated task execution, Joblet provides a clean, production-ready solution.

Why Use Joblet? Before vs After Scenarios

Let's see how Joblet transforms common development and operations challenges with real examples:

🔍 System Call Isolation in Action

❌ Without Joblet: Direct Host Execution (Dangerous)

# Running ps aux directly on the host shows ALL system processes $ ps aux USER PID %CPU %MEM VSZ RSS TTY STAT START TIME COMMAND root 1 0.0 0.3 167744 13132 ? Ss Jun26 0:11 /sbin/init root 2 0.0 0.0 0 0 ? S Jun26 0:00 [kthreadd] systemd+ 564 0.0 0.2 90096 5392 ? Ss Jun26 0:00 /lib/systemd/systemd-resolved messagebus 565 0.0 0.1 8808 3840 ? Ss Jun26 0:02 /usr/bin/dbus-daemon --system joblet 1234 0.1 0.5 123456 10240 ? Sl Jun26 1:23 /opt/joblet/joblet postgres 2345 0.0 1.2 456789 25600 ? S Jun26 0:45 postgres: main process mysql 3456 0.2 2.1 789012 43520 ? Sl Jun26 2:10 mysqld --datadir=/var/lib/mysql apache2 4567 0.0 0.8 234567 16384 ? S Jun26 0:30 /usr/sbin/apache2 -DFOREGROUND ... user 9999 0.0 0.0 10072 1608 pts/2 R+ 17:37 0:00 ps aux

Security Issues:

Process can see ALL system processes (including sensitive services)

Has access to process details, PIDs, and resource usage

Can potentially interact with or signal other processes

No isolation from host system resources

✅ With Joblet

# Running the same command through Joblet shows ONLY the job's process $ rnx run ps aux Job started: ID: 120 Command: ps aux Status: RUNNING StartTime: 2025-01-15T17:34:33Z $ rnx log 120 USER PID %CPU %MEM VSZ RSS TTY STAT START TIME COMMAND 0 1 0.0 0.0 10044 1580 ? R 17:34 0:00 ps aux

Security Benefits:

Job sees ONLY its own process (PID 1 in isolated namespace)

Cannot discover or interact with host processes

Complete process isolation from host system

Protected from interference by other jobs

Quick Start: Your First Job (Process)

Installation

# Download the latest release wget $(curl -s https://api.github.com/repos/ehsaniara/joblet/releases/latest | grep "browser_download_url.*_amd64\.deb" | cut -d '"' -f 4) # Interactive installation (recommended - prompts for server IP) sudo dpkg -i joblet_*_amd64.deb # Start the service sudo systemctl start joblet sudo systemctl enable joblet # test locally rnx --config=/opt/joblet/config/rnx-config.yml list

That's it! Joblet is now running as a system service with auto-generated SSL certificates.

Your First Process

# Run a simple command rnx run echo "Hello from Joblet!" # Output: # Job started: # ID: 1 # Command: echo Hello from Joblet! # Status: RUNNING # StartTime: 2024-01-15T10:30:45Z # Network: host (shared with system)

Congratulations! You just ran your first isolated job.

Essential Commands

Running Jobs

The rnx run command is your main interface for job execution:

# Basic command rnx run ls -la # Python script rnx run python3 -c "print('Hello from Python!')" # With resource limits rnx run --max-cpu=50 --max-memory=256 stress-ng --cpu 1 --timeout 30s # Complex shell commands rnx run bash -c "for i in {1..5}; do echo 'Iteration $i'; sleep 1; done"

Resource Limits Explained:

--max-cpu=N - CPU percentage (50 = 50% of one core)

- CPU percentage (50 = 50% of one core) --max-memory=N - Memory limit in MB

- Memory limit in MB --max-iobps=N - I/O operations per second limit

Monitoring Jobs

# List all jobs rnx list # Output: # 1 COMPLETED StartTime: 2024-01-15T10:30:45Z Command: echo Hello from Joblet! # 2 RUNNING StartTime: 2024-01-15T10:31:20Z Command: sleep 60 # 3 FAILED StartTime: 2024-01-15T10:32:10Z Command: invalid-command # Get detailed job status rnx status 2 # Output: # Id: 2 # Command: sleep 60 # ExitCode: 0 # Started At: 2024-01-15T10:31:20Z # Ended At: # Status: RUNNING # MaxCPU: 100 # MaxMemory: 512 # MaxIOBPS: 0

Real-time Log Streaming

One of Joblet's killer features is real-time log streaming:

# Stream logs from a running job rnx log 2 # Output streams in real-time: # Logs for job 2 (Press Ctrl+C to exit if streaming): # Starting process... # Processing data... # Step 1 complete # Step 2 complete # ...

The log command automatically follows the output until the job completes or you press Ctrl+C.

Configuration and Customization

Server Configuration

Joblet's behavior can be customized via configuration file at /opt/joblet/config/joblet-config.yml :

server: address: "0.0.0.0" port: 50051 joblet: defaultCpuLimit: 100 # Default CPU limit (100%) defaultMemoryLimit: 512 # Default memory limit (512MB) defaultIoLimit: 0 # No I/O limit by default maxConcurrentJobs: 50 # Max simultaneous jobs jobTimeout: "1h" # Job timeout validateCommands: true # Enable command validation security: # Certificates embedded here automatically serverCert: | -----BEGIN CERTIFICATE----- ... serverKey: | -----BEGIN PRIVATE KEY----- ... caCert: | -----BEGIN CERTIFICATE----- ... logging: level: "INFO" # DEBUG, INFO, WARN, ERROR format: "text" # text or json output: "stdout" # stdout or file path

After changing configuration:

sudo systemctl restart joblet

Client Configuration

Point the CLI to a different server:

# Connect to remote Joblet instance rnx --server 192.168.1.100:50051 run echo "Hello from remote!" # Or set it as default export JOBLET_SERVER=192.168.1.100:50051 rnx run echo "Using environment variable"

Security and Authentication

Certificate Management

Joblet uses mTLS for security. Certificates are auto-generated during installation, but you can regenerate them:

# Regenerate all certificates sudo /usr/local/bin/certs_gen.sh # This creates: # - CA certificate # - Server certificate # - Admin client certificate (full access) # - Viewer client certificate (read-only access)

Role-Based Access

Joblet supports two roles via certificate organizational units:

Admin Role (full access):

Run jobs

Stop jobs

View job status and logs

List all jobs

Viewer Role (read-only):

View job status and logs

List all jobs

Cannot run or stop jobs

The role is determined by the OU field in the client certificate.

Monitoring and Troubleshooting

Service Status

# Check Joblet service status sudo systemctl status joblet # View service logs sudo journalctl -u joblet -f # Check resource usage sudo systemctl show joblet --property=CPUUsageNSec,MemoryCurrent

Job Debugging

# Check job output for failed jobs rnx status <job-id> rnx log <job-id> # List recent jobs with status rnx list | head -10 # Monitor active jobs watch -n 2 'rnx list | grep RUNNING'

Performance Tips

Resource Limits: Always set appropriate limits to prevent runaway jobs Concurrent Jobs: Monitor system resources when running many parallel jobs Log Management: Long-running jobs can generate large logs - consider log rotation Cleanup: Joblet automatically cleans up completed jobs, but monitor disk space

Comparison with Alternatives

Feature Joblet Docker Systemd Setup Complexity Simple Moderate Complex Resource Isolation ✅ ✅ Limited Network Isolation Optional ✅ ❌ Filesystem Isolation ✅ ✅ ❌ Real-time Logs ✅ Manual Manual Job API ✅ Manual ❌ Single Binary ✅ ❌ ❌

Getting Help

Documentation : Check the GitHub repository

: Check the GitHub repository Issues : Report bugs and feature requests on GitHub

: Report bugs and feature requests on GitHub Logs : Always check sudo journalctl -u joblet for service issues

: Always check for service issues Community: Join discussions in the project's GitHub issues

Conclusion

Joblet provides a clean, simple way to run isolated jobs without the complexity of container orchestration. Whether you're processing data, running tests, or executing user code, Joblet's combination of security, simplicity, and real-time monitoring makes it an excellent choice for job execution.

Key takeaways:

Installation is simple : One package, automatic configuration

: One package, automatic configuration Usage is intuitive : Familiar command-line interface

: Familiar command-line interface Security is built-in : Namespace isolation and mTLS authentication

: Namespace isolation and mTLS authentication Monitoring is real-time : Stream logs and monitor resource usage

: Stream logs and monitor resource usage Integration is straightforward: gRPC API for programmatic access

Start with simple commands, experiment with resource limits, and gradually integrate Joblet into your workflows. The platform is designed to grow with your needs while maintaining simplicity and security.

