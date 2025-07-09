How to Use Joblet: Secure Linux Process Execution Made Simple

Who This Article Is For
Primary Audience: DevOps Engineers, System Administrators, SRE Teams, Backend Developers managing Linux infrastructure
Prerequisites:
- Basic Linux command-line experience
- Understanding of SSH and remote server management
- Familiarity with
systemdservices
- Basic knowledge of TLS/SSL certificates (helpful but not required)
What is Joblet?
Joblet is a lightweight process isolation platform that lets you run commands and scripts in secure, resource-controlled environments. Think of it as a simpler alternative to Docker for process execution - no containers needed, just a single binary that provides:
- Secure isolation using Linux namespaces
- Resource limits for CPU, memory, and I/O
- Real-time Process monitoring and log streaming
- gRPC API with authentication
- Simple CLI for easy interaction
Whether you're building a CI/CD system, running user code safely, or need isolated task execution, Joblet provides a clean, production-ready solution.
Why Use Joblet? Before vs After Scenarios
Let's see how Joblet transforms common development and operations challenges with real examples:
🔍 System Call Isolation in Action
❌ Without Joblet: Direct Host Execution (Dangerous)
# Running ps aux directly on the host shows ALL system processes
$ ps aux
USER PID %CPU %MEM VSZ RSS TTY STAT START TIME COMMAND
root 1 0.0 0.3 167744 13132 ? Ss Jun26 0:11 /sbin/init
root 2 0.0 0.0 0 0 ? S Jun26 0:00 [kthreadd]
systemd+ 564 0.0 0.2 90096 5392 ? Ss Jun26 0:00 /lib/systemd/systemd-resolved
messagebus 565 0.0 0.1 8808 3840 ? Ss Jun26 0:02 /usr/bin/dbus-daemon --system
joblet 1234 0.1 0.5 123456 10240 ? Sl Jun26 1:23 /opt/joblet/joblet
postgres 2345 0.0 1.2 456789 25600 ? S Jun26 0:45 postgres: main process
mysql 3456 0.2 2.1 789012 43520 ? Sl Jun26 2:10 mysqld --datadir=/var/lib/mysql
apache2 4567 0.0 0.8 234567 16384 ? S Jun26 0:30 /usr/sbin/apache2 -DFOREGROUND
...
user 9999 0.0 0.0 10072 1608 pts/2 R+ 17:37 0:00 ps aux
Security Issues:
- Process can see ALL system processes (including sensitive services)
- Has access to process details, PIDs, and resource usage
- Can potentially interact with or signal other processes
- No isolation from host system resources
✅ With Joblet
# Running the same command through Joblet shows ONLY the job's process
$ rnx run ps aux
Job started:
ID: 120
Command: ps aux
Status: RUNNING
StartTime: 2025-01-15T17:34:33Z
$ rnx log 120
USER PID %CPU %MEM VSZ RSS TTY STAT START TIME COMMAND
0 1 0.0 0.0 10044 1580 ? R 17:34 0:00 ps aux
Security Benefits:
- Job sees ONLY its own process (PID 1 in isolated namespace)
- Cannot discover or interact with host processes
- Complete process isolation from host system
- Protected from interference by other jobs
Quick Start: Your First Job (Process)
Installation
# Download the latest release
wget $(curl -s https://api.github.com/repos/ehsaniara/joblet/releases/latest | grep "browser_download_url.*_amd64\.deb" | cut -d '"' -f 4)
# Interactive installation (recommended - prompts for server IP)
sudo dpkg -i joblet_*_amd64.deb
# Start the service
sudo systemctl start joblet
sudo systemctl enable joblet
# test locally
rnx --config=/opt/joblet/config/rnx-config.yml list
That's it! Joblet is now running as a system service with auto-generated SSL certificates.
Your First Process
# Run a simple command
rnx run echo "Hello from Joblet!"
# Output:
# Job started:
# ID: 1
# Command: echo Hello from Joblet!
# Status: RUNNING
# StartTime: 2024-01-15T10:30:45Z
# Network: host (shared with system)
Congratulations! You just ran your first isolated job.
Essential Commands
Running Jobs
The
rnx run command is your main interface for job execution:
# Basic command
rnx run ls -la
# Python script
rnx run python3 -c "print('Hello from Python!')"
# With resource limits
rnx run --max-cpu=50 --max-memory=256 stress-ng --cpu 1 --timeout 30s
# Complex shell commands
rnx run bash -c "for i in {1..5}; do echo 'Iteration $i'; sleep 1; done"
Resource Limits Explained:
--max-cpu=N- CPU percentage (50 = 50% of one core)
--max-memory=N- Memory limit in MB
--max-iobps=N- I/O operations per second limit
Monitoring Jobs
# List all jobs
rnx list
# Output:
# 1 COMPLETED StartTime: 2024-01-15T10:30:45Z Command: echo Hello from Joblet!
# 2 RUNNING StartTime: 2024-01-15T10:31:20Z Command: sleep 60
# 3 FAILED StartTime: 2024-01-15T10:32:10Z Command: invalid-command
# Get detailed job status
rnx status 2
# Output:
# Id: 2
# Command: sleep 60
# ExitCode: 0
# Started At: 2024-01-15T10:31:20Z
# Ended At:
# Status: RUNNING
# MaxCPU: 100
# MaxMemory: 512
# MaxIOBPS: 0
Real-time Log Streaming
One of Joblet's killer features is real-time log streaming:
# Stream logs from a running job
rnx log 2
# Output streams in real-time:
# Logs for job 2 (Press Ctrl+C to exit if streaming):
# Starting process...
# Processing data...
# Step 1 complete
# Step 2 complete
# ...
The log command automatically follows the output until the job completes or you press Ctrl+C.
Configuration and Customization
Server Configuration
Joblet's behavior can be customized via configuration file at
/opt/joblet/config/joblet-config.yml:
server:
address: "0.0.0.0"
port: 50051
joblet:
defaultCpuLimit: 100 # Default CPU limit (100%)
defaultMemoryLimit: 512 # Default memory limit (512MB)
defaultIoLimit: 0 # No I/O limit by default
maxConcurrentJobs: 50 # Max simultaneous jobs
jobTimeout: "1h" # Job timeout
validateCommands: true # Enable command validation
security:
# Certificates embedded here automatically
serverCert: |
-----BEGIN CERTIFICATE-----
...
serverKey: |
-----BEGIN PRIVATE KEY-----
...
caCert: |
-----BEGIN CERTIFICATE-----
...
logging:
level: "INFO" # DEBUG, INFO, WARN, ERROR
format: "text" # text or json
output: "stdout" # stdout or file path
After changing configuration:
sudo systemctl restart joblet
Client Configuration
Point the CLI to a different server:
# Connect to remote Joblet instance
rnx --server 192.168.1.100:50051 run echo "Hello from remote!"
# Or set it as default
export JOBLET_SERVER=192.168.1.100:50051
rnx run echo "Using environment variable"
Security and Authentication
Certificate Management
Joblet uses mTLS for security. Certificates are auto-generated during installation, but you can regenerate them:
# Regenerate all certificates
sudo /usr/local/bin/certs_gen.sh
# This creates:
# - CA certificate
# - Server certificate
# - Admin client certificate (full access)
# - Viewer client certificate (read-only access)
Role-Based Access
Joblet supports two roles via certificate organizational units:
Admin Role (full access):
- Run jobs
- Stop jobs
- View job status and logs
- List all jobs
Viewer Role (read-only):
- View job status and logs
- List all jobs
- Cannot run or stop jobs
The role is determined by the
OU field in the client certificate.
Monitoring and Troubleshooting
Service Status
# Check Joblet service status
sudo systemctl status joblet
# View service logs
sudo journalctl -u joblet -f
# Check resource usage
sudo systemctl show joblet --property=CPUUsageNSec,MemoryCurrent
Job Debugging
# Check job output for failed jobs
rnx status <job-id>
rnx log <job-id>
# List recent jobs with status
rnx list | head -10
# Monitor active jobs
watch -n 2 'rnx list | grep RUNNING'
Performance Tips
- Resource Limits: Always set appropriate limits to prevent runaway jobs
- Concurrent Jobs: Monitor system resources when running many parallel jobs
- Log Management: Long-running jobs can generate large logs - consider log rotation
- Cleanup: Joblet automatically cleans up completed jobs, but monitor disk space
Comparison with Alternatives
|
Feature
|
Joblet
|
Docker
|
Systemd
|
Setup Complexity
|
Simple
|
Moderate
|
Complex
|
Resource Isolation
|
✅
|
✅
|
Limited
|
Network Isolation
|
Optional
|
✅
|
❌
|
Filesystem Isolation
|
✅
|
✅
|
❌
|
Real-time Logs
|
✅
|
Manual
|
Manual
|
Job API
|
✅
|
Manual
|
❌
|
Single Binary
|
✅
|
❌
|
❌
Getting Help
- Documentation: Check the GitHub repository
- Issues: Report bugs and feature requests on GitHub
- Logs: Always check
sudo journalctl -u jobletfor service issues
- Community: Join discussions in the project's GitHub issues
Conclusion
Joblet provides a clean, simple way to run isolated jobs without the complexity of container orchestration. Whether you're processing data, running tests, or executing user code, Joblet's combination of security, simplicity, and real-time monitoring makes it an excellent choice for job execution.
Key takeaways:
- Installation is simple: One package, automatic configuration
- Usage is intuitive: Familiar command-line interface
- Security is built-in: Namespace isolation and mTLS authentication
- Monitoring is real-time: Stream logs and monitor resource usage
- Integration is straightforward: gRPC API for programmatic access
Start with simple commands, experiment with resource limits, and gradually integrate Joblet into your workflows. The platform is designed to grow with your needs while maintaining simplicity and security.
GitHub