How to Use Joblet: Secure Linux Process Execution Made Simple

by Jay EhsaniaraJuly 9th, 2025
Joblet is a lightweight process isolation platform that lets you run commands and scripts in secure, resource-controlled environments.

Who This Article Is For

Primary Audience: DevOps Engineers, System Administrators, SRE Teams, Backend Developers managing Linux infrastructure

Prerequisites:

  • Basic Linux command-line experience
  • Understanding of SSH and remote server management
  • Familiarity with systemd services
  • Basic knowledge of TLS/SSL certificates (helpful but not required)

What is Joblet?

Joblet is a lightweight process isolation platform that lets you run commands and scripts in secure, resource-controlled environments. Think of it as a simpler alternative to Docker for process execution - no containers needed, just a single binary that provides:

  • Secure isolation using Linux namespaces
  • Resource limits for CPU, memory, and I/O
  • Real-time Process monitoring and log streaming
  • gRPC API with authentication
  • Simple CLI for easy interaction

Whether you're building a CI/CD system, running user code safely, or need isolated task execution, Joblet provides a clean, production-ready solution.

Why Use Joblet? Before vs After Scenarios

Let's see how Joblet transforms common development and operations challenges with real examples:

🔍 System Call Isolation in Action

❌ Without Joblet: Direct Host Execution (Dangerous)

# Running ps aux directly on the host shows ALL system processes

$ ps aux
USER         PID %CPU %MEM    VSZ   RSS TTY      STAT START   TIME COMMAND
root           1  0.0  0.3 167744 13132 ?        Ss   Jun26   0:11 /sbin/init
root           2  0.0  0.0      0     0 ?        S    Jun26   0:00 [kthreadd]
systemd+     564  0.0  0.2  90096  5392 ?        Ss   Jun26   0:00 /lib/systemd/systemd-resolved
messagebus   565  0.0  0.1   8808  3840 ?        Ss   Jun26   0:02 /usr/bin/dbus-daemon --system
joblet      1234  0.1  0.5 123456 10240 ?        Sl   Jun26   1:23 /opt/joblet/joblet
postgres    2345  0.0  1.2 456789 25600 ?        S    Jun26   0:45 postgres: main process
mysql       3456  0.2  2.1 789012 43520 ?        Sl   Jun26   2:10 mysqld --datadir=/var/lib/mysql
apache2     4567  0.0  0.8 234567 16384 ?        S    Jun26   0:30 /usr/sbin/apache2 -DFOREGROUND
...
user        9999  0.0  0.0  10072  1608 pts/2    R+   17:37   0:00 ps aux

Security Issues:

  • Process can see ALL system processes (including sensitive services)
  • Has access to process details, PIDs, and resource usage
  • Can potentially interact with or signal other processes
  • No isolation from host system resources

✅ With Joblet

# Running the same command through Joblet shows ONLY the job's process
$ rnx run ps aux
Job started:
ID: 120
Command: ps aux
Status: RUNNING
StartTime: 2025-01-15T17:34:33Z

$ rnx log 120   
USER         PID %CPU %MEM    VSZ   RSS TTY      STAT START   TIME COMMAND
0              1  0.0  0.0  10044  1580 ?        R    17:34   0:00 ps aux

Security Benefits:

  • Job sees ONLY its own process (PID 1 in isolated namespace)
  • Cannot discover or interact with host processes
  • Complete process isolation from host system
  • Protected from interference by other jobs

Quick Start: Your First Job (Process)

Installation

# Download the latest release
wget $(curl -s https://api.github.com/repos/ehsaniara/joblet/releases/latest | grep "browser_download_url.*_amd64\.deb" | cut -d '"' -f 4)

# Interactive installation (recommended - prompts for server IP)
sudo dpkg -i joblet_*_amd64.deb

# Start the service
sudo systemctl start joblet
sudo systemctl enable joblet

# test locally
rnx --config=/opt/joblet/config/rnx-config.yml list

That's it! Joblet is now running as a system service with auto-generated SSL certificates.

Your First Process

# Run a simple command
rnx run echo "Hello from Joblet!"

# Output:
# Job started:
# ID: 1
# Command: echo Hello from Joblet!
# Status: RUNNING
# StartTime: 2024-01-15T10:30:45Z
# Network: host (shared with system)

Congratulations! You just ran your first isolated job.

Essential Commands

Running Jobs

The rnx run command is your main interface for job execution:

# Basic command
rnx run ls -la

# Python script
rnx run python3 -c "print('Hello from Python!')"

# With resource limits
rnx run --max-cpu=50 --max-memory=256 stress-ng --cpu 1 --timeout 30s

# Complex shell commands
rnx run bash -c "for i in {1..5}; do echo 'Iteration $i'; sleep 1; done"

Resource Limits Explained:

  • --max-cpu=N - CPU percentage (50 = 50% of one core)
  • --max-memory=N - Memory limit in MB
  • --max-iobps=N - I/O operations per second limit

Monitoring Jobs

# List all jobs
rnx list

# Output:
# 1 COMPLETED StartTime: 2024-01-15T10:30:45Z Command: echo Hello from Joblet!
# 2 RUNNING StartTime: 2024-01-15T10:31:20Z Command: sleep 60
# 3 FAILED StartTime: 2024-01-15T10:32:10Z Command: invalid-command

# Get detailed job status
rnx status 2

# Output:
# Id: 2
# Command: sleep 60
# ExitCode: 0
# Started At: 2024-01-15T10:31:20Z
# Ended At: 
# Status: RUNNING
# MaxCPU: 100
# MaxMemory: 512
# MaxIOBPS: 0

Real-time Log Streaming

One of Joblet's killer features is real-time log streaming:

# Stream logs from a running job
rnx log 2

# Output streams in real-time:
# Logs for job 2 (Press Ctrl+C to exit if streaming):
# Starting process...
# Processing data...
# Step 1 complete
# Step 2 complete
# ...

The log command automatically follows the output until the job completes or you press Ctrl+C.

Configuration and Customization

Server Configuration

Joblet's behavior can be customized via configuration file at /opt/joblet/config/joblet-config.yml:

server:
  address: "0.0.0.0"
  port: 50051

joblet:
  defaultCpuLimit: 100        # Default CPU limit (100%)
  defaultMemoryLimit: 512     # Default memory limit (512MB)
  defaultIoLimit: 0           # No I/O limit by default
  maxConcurrentJobs: 50       # Max simultaneous jobs
  jobTimeout: "1h"            # Job timeout
  validateCommands: true      # Enable command validation

security:
  # Certificates embedded here automatically
  serverCert: |
    -----BEGIN CERTIFICATE-----
    ...
  serverKey: |
    -----BEGIN PRIVATE KEY-----
    ...
  caCert: |
    -----BEGIN CERTIFICATE-----
    ...

logging:
  level: "INFO"               # DEBUG, INFO, WARN, ERROR
  format: "text"              # text or json
  output: "stdout"            # stdout or file path

After changing configuration:

sudo systemctl restart joblet

Client Configuration

Point the CLI to a different server:

# Connect to remote Joblet instance
rnx --server 192.168.1.100:50051 run echo "Hello from remote!"

# Or set it as default
export JOBLET_SERVER=192.168.1.100:50051
rnx run echo "Using environment variable"

Security and Authentication

Certificate Management

Joblet uses mTLS for security. Certificates are auto-generated during installation, but you can regenerate them:

# Regenerate all certificates
sudo /usr/local/bin/certs_gen.sh

# This creates:
# - CA certificate
# - Server certificate 
# - Admin client certificate (full access)
# - Viewer client certificate (read-only access)

Role-Based Access

Joblet supports two roles via certificate organizational units:

Admin Role (full access):

  • Run jobs
  • Stop jobs
  • View job status and logs
  • List all jobs

Viewer Role (read-only):

  • View job status and logs
  • List all jobs
  • Cannot run or stop jobs

The role is determined by the OU field in the client certificate.

Monitoring and Troubleshooting

Service Status

# Check Joblet service status
sudo systemctl status joblet

# View service logs
sudo journalctl -u joblet -f

# Check resource usage
sudo systemctl show joblet --property=CPUUsageNSec,MemoryCurrent

Job Debugging

# Check job output for failed jobs
rnx status <job-id>
rnx log <job-id>

# List recent jobs with status
rnx list | head -10

# Monitor active jobs
watch -n 2 'rnx list | grep RUNNING'

Performance Tips

  1. Resource Limits: Always set appropriate limits to prevent runaway jobs
  2. Concurrent Jobs: Monitor system resources when running many parallel jobs
  3. Log Management: Long-running jobs can generate large logs - consider log rotation
  4. Cleanup: Joblet automatically cleans up completed jobs, but monitor disk space

Comparison with Alternatives

Feature

Joblet

Docker

Systemd

Setup Complexity

Simple

Moderate

Complex

Resource Isolation

Limited

Network Isolation

Optional

Filesystem Isolation

Real-time Logs

Manual

Manual

Job API

Manual

Single Binary

Getting Help

  • Documentation: Check the GitHub repository
  • Issues: Report bugs and feature requests on GitHub
  • Logs: Always check sudo journalctl -u joblet for service issues
  • Community: Join discussions in the project's GitHub issues

Conclusion

Joblet provides a clean, simple way to run isolated jobs without the complexity of container orchestration. Whether you're processing data, running tests, or executing user code, Joblet's combination of security, simplicity, and real-time monitoring makes it an excellent choice for job execution.

Key takeaways:

  • Installation is simple: One package, automatic configuration
  • Usage is intuitive: Familiar command-line interface
  • Security is built-in: Namespace isolation and mTLS authentication
  • Monitoring is real-time: Stream logs and monitor resource usage
  • Integration is straightforward: gRPC API for programmatic access

Start with simple commands, experiment with resource limits, and gradually integrate Joblet into your workflows. The platform is designed to grow with your needs while maintaining simplicity and security.

