How to Use Docker with Python in Just 10 Minutes

Sometimes you just want to dip your toe into a potentially deep and complex subject. Maybe you only have 10 minutes to spare and you want to get something up and running quickly.
In just 10 minutes, you will be able to say: ‘Oh yes, I’ve used Docker with Python’.
This is as simple as going to: https://www.docker.com/get-started, downloading, and running the installer for your system.
Open up a terminal window and create a folder for your project:
$ mkdir hello-world
$ cd hello-world
In your favorite editor create two files (app.py & Dockerfile) in this folder:
and
Now in the terminal type:
$ docker image build -t hello-world .
This will use the Dockerfile to create an image tagged
with a repository name of
-t
using the current working directory
hello-world
. The new image is based on the official python:3.8-slim-buster image, has its working directory set to
.
, has both files copied into this directory, and its default executable set to ‘python app.py’.
/usr/src/app
Now, all we need to do is run the image:
$ docker run hello-world
Which should give an output:
Hello World
Congratulations you have just used Docker with Python!
