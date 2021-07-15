Search icon
Start Writing
Phemex Exchange adTrade crypto on Phemex <GET $2000 NOW>
Hackernoon logoHow to Use Docker with Python in Just 10 Minutes by@morganpage

How to Use Docker with Python in Just 10 Minutes

image
Morgan Hacker Noon profile picture

@morganpageMorgan

Indie game developer. I also do / teach web development.

Sometimes you just want to dip your toe into a potentially deep and complex subject. Maybe you only have 10 minutes to spare and you want to get something up and running quickly.

In just 10 minutes, you will be able to say: ‘Oh yes, I’ve used Docker with Python’.

Install Docker

This is as simple as going to: https://www.docker.com/get-started, downloading, and running the installer for your system.

One Folder, Two Files

Open up a terminal window and create a folder for your project:

$ mkdir hello-world
$ cd hello-world

In your favorite editor create two files (app.py & Dockerfile) in this folder:

and

Now in the terminal type:

$ docker image build -t hello-world .

This will use the Dockerfile to create an image tagged 

-t
with a repository name of 
hello-world
using the current working directory 
.
. The new image is based on the official python:3.8-slim-buster image, has its working directory set to 
/usr/src/app
, has both files copied into this directory, and its default executable set to ‘python app.py’.

Now, all we need to do is run the image:

$ docker run hello-world

Which should give an output:

Hello World

Congratulations you have just used Docker with Python!

Also published here.

Secureframe

Automate your SOC 2 and close enterprise deals

Also Featured In

Loading...
Related Stories
Subject Matter
Top 5 Career Options and Online Courses for Python Developers (2021) by @prajwalcarnileo
#python
Flask vs Django: Which Should You Learn? by @noeticsophia
#flask
How to Run Machine-Learning Models in the Browser using ONNX by @mxkrn
#machinelearning
NLP Tutorial: Topic Modeling in Python with BerTopic by @davisdavid
#hackernoon-top-story
Exploring Javascript Console Object by @thedailytechta1
#javascript

Tags

#python#docker#dockerfile#python-tutorials#learning-to-code#learn-python#docker-with-python#tutorial-for-beginners
Join Hacker Noon

Create your free account to unlock your custom reading experience.