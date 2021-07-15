How to Use Docker with Python in Just 10 Minutes

961 reads

@ morganpage Morgan Indie game developer. I also do / teach web development.

Sometimes you just want to dip your toe into a potentially deep and complex subject. Maybe you only have 10 minutes to spare and you want to get something up and running quickly.

In just 10 minutes, you will be able to say: ‘Oh yes, I’ve used Docker with Python’.

Install Docker

This is as simple as going to: https://www.docker.com/get-started, downloading, and running the installer for your system.

One Folder, Two Files

Open up a terminal window and create a folder for your project:

$ mkdir hello-world $ cd hello-world

In your favorite editor create two files (app.py & Dockerfile) in this folder:

and

Now in the terminal type:

$ docker image build -t hello-world .

This will use the Dockerfile to create an image tagged

-t

hello-world

.

/usr/src/app

with a repository name ofusing the current working directory. The new image is based on the official python:3.8-slim-buster image, has its working directory set to, has both files copied into this directory, and its default executable set to ‘python app.py’.

Now, all we need to do is run the image:

$ docker run hello-world

Which should give an output:

Hello World

Congratulations you have just used Docker with Python!

Also published here.

@ morganpage Indie game developer. I also do / teach web development. by Morgan Read my stories

Also Featured In

Tags