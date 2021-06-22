How To Use Decorators and Mixins in Salesforce Lightning Web Components

I run Dev Spotlight - we write tech content for tech companies. Email at [email protected]
It's safe to say that every modern web application these days relies to some degree on three foundational web standards: HTML, CSS, and JavaScript. While HTML has largely stabilized since the HTML5 standard, both CSS and JavaScript continue to evolve to meet developers' and users' needs.
The evolving nature of these three technologies has lead to the introduction of web components, a cross-browser solution for building complex web apps. On top of this open source standard, Salesforce developed Lightning Web Components (LWC) as a fast, enterprise-grade wrapper around vanilla web components. The result is a thin, performant, and feature-packed framework built entirely on the open web.
LWC is not only built on top of the ECMAScript standard, it also provides some nifty syntactic sugar that can transpile into standard JavaScript. Because of this, the LWC framework is able to incorporate proposed language features, which simplifies app development by future proofing your code in the always evolving JavaScript ecosystem. In this post, we'll take a closer look at two relatively recent features—mixins and decorators—and see how they can be used in your LWC apps.
In many object-oriented programming languages, classes can "receive" additional methods through a feature called inheritance. For example, if you have a
class with the methods
Vehicle
and
go
, subclasses like
stop
and
Bicycle
can implement them directly:
Car
class Vehicle {
void go();
void stop();
}
class Bicycle < Vehicle {
void go() {
usePedal();
}
void stop() {
stopPedal();
}
}
class Car < Vehicle {
void go() {
useEngine();
}
void stop() {
stopEngine();
}
}
Inheritance affects the composition of an object by changing its hierarchy. Every
and
Bicycle
is now also a
Car
. But what if you merely wanted to add in common methods to objects without dealing with any parent class? That's what a mixin does.
Vehicle
In a JavaScript context, mixins can add behaviors to JavaScript classes, which is useful, because classes can only extend from one other class, while multiple mixins can be added to a class. Mixins take advantage of the
method, which copies all of the properties from one object onto another:
Object.assign
// mixin
let greetingsMixin = {
sayHi() {
alert(`Hello ${this.name}`);
},
sayBye() {
alert(`Bye ${this.name}`);
}
};
class User {
constructor(name) {
this.name = name;
}
}
// copy the methods
Object.assign(User.prototype, greetingsMixin);
can now call
User
and
sayHi
natively. Per JavaScript rules,
sayBye
can also inherit from just one class, while including properties and function) from any number of mixins:
User
class User extends Person {
// ...
}
Object.assign(User.prototype, greetingsMixin);
Object.assign(User.prototype, someOtherMixin);
However, writing out
is somewhat akin to littering your code. What's worse is figuring out what the method is doing isn't very intuitive. Through some native JavaScript syntax, you can actually create a "subclass factory" with mixins, and declare which mixins you're using right at the top:
Object.assign
class User extends greetingsMixin(Person) {
// ...
}
(For more information on this technique, check out this article.)
Now,
includes the
User
and inherits from the
greetingsMixin
class, all in one line.
Person
This technique is more than syntactical sugar: it's actually the one which LWC regularly prefers. For example, the
provides methods that are useful to navigational UI elements, but ultimately, each class that includes it should also derive from a plain
Navigation Mixin
:
LightningElement
import { LightningElement } from 'lwc';
import { NavigationMixin } from 'lightning/navigation';
export default class TestComponent extends NavigationMixin(LightningElement) {
// ...
}
provides functionality that's crucial to components dealing with navigating through pages, while
NavigationMixin
provides all the base functionality for every component. Thus,
LightningElement
will need to include
TestComponent
and subclass from
NavigationMixin
, and can do so in the easy-to-see, single-line format.
LightningElement
Decorators are currently a proposal to add to JavaScript, but they're so incredibly useful that many frameworks already support them. In essence, a decorator is a function that can modify a class, or any of its properties and methods. That's a pretty high-level definition, so let's take a look at what that means in practice.
Suppose we have a class like this:
class User {
constructor(firstName, lastName) {
this.firstName = firstName;
this.lastName = lastName;
}
getFullName() {
return `${this.firstName} ${this.lastName}`;
}
}
Now, any code which makes use of this class can create a user:
let user = new User("Jane", "Eyre");
user.getFullName(); // returns "Jane Eyre"
But because of the way JavaScript is designed, a developer could inadvertently change the
method if they so desired:
getFullName
let user = new User("Jane", "Eyre");
user.prototype.getFullName = function() {
return "not the name!;"
}
user.getFullName(); // returns "not the name!"
Now, this is obviously a trite example, but the danger still remains. You can write code to make a class property read-only, like this:
Object.defineProperty(User.prototype, 'gettFullName', {
writable: false
});
This works, but it's obviously cumbersome to write for multiple properties.
Enter decorators. You can define a decorator function to apply any behavior you want to a target property. For example, to set a target as
, you could do this:
writable: false
function readonly(target) {
target.descriptor.writable = false;
return target;
}
We just defined a decorator called
which, when passed a target, sets its
readonly
property to
descriptor.writable
. This can be applied to our
false
class like this:
User
class User {
// ...
@readonly
getFullName() {
return `${this.firstName} ${this.lastName}`;
}
}
Voila! The same functionality, in a single line of code.
LWC provides several decorators for developers to use. They are:
: by default, every property is hidden and private.
@api
exposes it publicly.
@api
: this marks a property as reactive, which means that when its value changes, the web component will re-render and display the new value.
@track
: this is a decorator which signifies that we want to read Salesforce data.
@wire
These three decorators, which are unique to LWC, aim to help reduce rewriting the same code while easily providing common functionality.
Since LWC is built on web standards, it can leverage native APIs and languages in order to make developers immediately productive, since they're using existing skills rather than learning proprietary techniques.
If you'd like to take a closer look at Lightning Web Components, Salesforce has a boilerplate app that's built in TypeScript. There's also a Trailhead lesson to help you learn about web components in less than an hour. Or, feel free to check out the LWC dev docs for more specific reference information.
