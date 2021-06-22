Search icon
Start Writing
Phemex Exchange adTrade crypto on Phemex <GET $2000 NOW>
Hackernoon logoHow To Use Decorators and Mixins in Salesforce Lightning Web Components by@MichaelB

How To Use Decorators and Mixins in Salesforce Lightning Web Components

Michael Hacker Noon profile picture

@MichaelBMichael

I run Dev Spotlight - we write tech content for tech companies. Email at [email protected]

It's safe to say that every modern web application these days relies to some degree on three foundational web standards: HTML, CSS, and JavaScript. While HTML has largely stabilized since the HTML5 standard, both CSS and JavaScript continue to evolve to meet developers' and users' needs.

The evolving nature of these three technologies has lead to the introduction of web components, a cross-browser solution for building complex web apps. On top of this open source standard, Salesforce developed Lightning Web Components (LWC) as a fast, enterprise-grade wrapper around vanilla web components. The result is a thin, performant, and feature-packed framework built entirely on the open web.

LWC is not only built on top of the ECMAScript standard, it also provides some nifty syntactic sugar that can transpile into standard JavaScript. Because of this, the LWC framework is able to incorporate proposed language features, which simplifies app development by future proofing your code in the always evolving JavaScript ecosystem. In this post, we'll take a closer look at two relatively recent features—mixins and decorators—and see how they can be used in your LWC apps.

What is a Mixin?

In many object-oriented programming languages, classes can "receive" additional methods through a feature called inheritance. For example, if you have a 

Vehicle
class with the methods 
go
and 
stop
, subclasses like 
Bicycle
and 
Car
can implement them directly:

class Vehicle {
  void go();
  void stop();
}

class Bicycle < Vehicle {
  void go() {
    usePedal();
  }

  void stop() {
    stopPedal();
  }
}

class Car < Vehicle {
  void go() {
    useEngine();
  }

  void stop() {
    stopEngine();
  }
}

Inheritance affects the composition of an object by changing its hierarchy. Every 

Bicycle
and 
Car
is now also a 
Vehicle
. But what if you merely wanted to add in common methods to objects without dealing with any parent class? That's what a mixin does.

In a JavaScript context, mixins can add behaviors to JavaScript classes, which is useful, because classes can only extend from one other class, while multiple mixins can be added to a class. Mixins take advantage of the 

Object.assign
method, which copies all of the properties from one object onto another:

// mixin
let greetingsMixin = {
  sayHi() {
    alert(`Hello ${this.name}`);
  },
  sayBye() {
    alert(`Bye ${this.name}`);
  }
};

class User {
  constructor(name) {
    this.name = name;
  }
}

// copy the methods
Object.assign(User.prototype, greetingsMixin);

User
can now call 
sayHi
and 
sayBye
natively. Per JavaScript rules, 
User
can also inherit from just one class, while including properties and function) from any number of mixins:

class User extends Person {
  // ...
}

Object.assign(User.prototype, greetingsMixin);
Object.assign(User.prototype, someOtherMixin);

However, writing out 

Object.assign
is somewhat akin to littering your code. What's worse is figuring out what the method is doing isn't very intuitive. Through some native JavaScript syntax, you can actually create a "subclass factory" with mixins, and declare which mixins you're using right at the top:

class User extends greetingsMixin(Person) {
  // ...
}

(For more information on this technique, check out this article.)

Now, 

User
includes the 
greetingsMixin
and inherits from the 
Person
class, all in one line.

This technique is more than syntactical sugar: it's actually the one which LWC regularly prefers. For example, the 

Navigation Mixin
provides methods that are useful to navigational UI elements, but ultimately, each class that includes it should also derive from a plain 
LightningElement
:

import { LightningElement } from 'lwc';
import { NavigationMixin } from 'lightning/navigation';

export default class TestComponent extends NavigationMixin(LightningElement) {
  // ...
}

NavigationMixin
provides functionality that's crucial to components dealing with navigating through pages, while 
LightningElement
provides all the base functionality for every component. Thus, 
TestComponent
will need to include 
NavigationMixin
and subclass from 
LightningElement
, and can do so in the easy-to-see, single-line format.

What is a Decorator?

Decorators are currently a proposal to add to JavaScript, but they're so incredibly useful that many frameworks already support them. In essence, a decorator is a function that can modify a class, or any of its properties and methods. That's a pretty high-level definition, so let's take a look at what that means in practice.

Suppose we have a class like this:

class User {
  constructor(firstName, lastName) {
    this.firstName = firstName;
    this.lastName = lastName;
  }

  getFullName() {
    return `${this.firstName} ${this.lastName}`;
  }
}

Now, any code which makes use of this class can create a user:

let user = new User("Jane", "Eyre");
user.getFullName(); // returns "Jane Eyre"

But because of the way JavaScript is designed, a developer could inadvertently change the 

getFullName
method if they so desired:

let user = new User("Jane", "Eyre");
user.prototype.getFullName = function() {
  return "not the name!;"
}
user.getFullName(); // returns "not the name!"

Now, this is obviously a trite example, but the danger still remains. You can write code to make a class property read-only, like this:

Object.defineProperty(User.prototype, 'gettFullName', {
  writable: false
});

This works, but it's obviously cumbersome to write for multiple properties.

Enter decorators. You can define a decorator function to apply any behavior you want to a target property. For example, to set a target as 

writable: false
, you could do this:

function readonly(target) {
  target.descriptor.writable = false;
  return target;
}

We just defined a decorator called 

readonly
which, when passed a target, sets its 
descriptor.writable
property to 
false
. This can be applied to our 
User
class like this:

class User {
  // ...
  @readonly
  getFullName() {
    return `${this.firstName} ${this.lastName}`;
  }
}

Voila! The same functionality, in a single line of code.

LWC provides several decorators for developers to use. They are:

  • @api
    : by default, every property is hidden and private. 
    @api
    exposes it publicly.
  • @track
    : this marks a property as reactive, which means that when its value changes, the web component will re-render and display the new value.
  • @wire
    : this is a decorator which signifies that we want to read Salesforce data.

These three decorators, which are unique to LWC, aim to help reduce rewriting the same code while easily providing common functionality.

Conclusion

Since LWC is built on web standards, it can leverage native APIs and languages in order to make developers immediately productive, since they're using existing skills rather than learning proprietary techniques.

If you'd like to take a closer look at Lightning Web Components, Salesforce has a boilerplate app that's built in TypeScript. There's also a Trailhead lesson to help you learn about web components in less than an hour. Or, feel free to check out the LWC dev docs for more specific reference information.

Secureframe

Automate your SOC 2 and close enterprise deals

Also Featured In

Loading...
Related Stories
Subject Matter
Database Connection Pooling With pgbouncer by @MichaelB
#database
In Decentralized AI We Trust by @mywaymywei
#future-of-ai
The Magic of Conversational AI: 8 Ways Chatbots are Helping Businesses by @mindtitan
#machine-learning
Agrotech: Making Agriculture Easier for Workers by @juxtathinka
#agriculture
Adding the Map Leaflet Component to an Angular Application by @rodrigokamada
#angular
6 Critical Flaws That Can Crash Your Website or App Under Load by @queueit
#scaling

Tags

#javascript#web-components#lightning-web-components#webdev#salesforce#website-development#front-end-development#lwc#web-monetization
Join Hacker Noon

Create your free account to unlock your custom reading experience.