How To Use CSS Transform Property

CEO @ Kolosek.com
and
rotate
options use angle degree values (values can be negative and you can type more than 360, such as 1080deg, for three full rotations).
skew
option uses
translate
or
px
.
%
option uses just numbers and they define how much the object is going to increase/decrease according to parameters given to the width and height.
scale
and
rotate
cases, becomes relative to x or y-axis (e.g. translateX(), scaleY()...).
skew
option does EVERYTHING (did you expect less?). The exact syntax is
matrix
matrix(scaleX(),skewY(),skewX(),scaleY(),translateX(),translateY())
div {
transform: rotate(90deg) scale(2) translateY(-50%) translateX(50%);
}
,
rotate
,
translate
and
scale
have its parallel 3D values with z-axis added. Extra 3D property is
matrix
which defines a perspective view for a 3D transformed element.
perspective
uses one value which defines how far the element is placed from the view.
Perspective
property is used for defining the transition between two states of an element. With the
transform
, they make a powerful couple, as mentioned at the beginning.
transition
.box {
...
background-color: #0000FF;
-webkit-transition:background-color 2s, -webkit-transform 2s;
transition:background-color 2s, transform 2s;
}
.box:hover {
background-color: #FFCCCC;
-webkit-transform: rotate(180deg);
transform: rotate(180deg);
}
and
transform
property. It's important to remember to define transition in the first state with transform as value and to define transform in the second state.
transition