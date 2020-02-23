How to Use AES-256 Cipher: Python Cryptography Examples

Offshore 2.0 Bespoke Testing and Security Services
pip3 install pycryptodomex
def encrypt(plain_text, password):
# generate a random salt
salt = get_random_bytes(AES.block_size)
# use the Scrypt KDF to get a private key from the password
private_key = hashlib.scrypt(
password.encode(), salt=salt, n=2**14, r=8, p=1, dklen=32)
# create cipher config
cipher_config = AES.new(private_key, AES.MODE_GCM)
# return a dictionary with the encrypted text
cipher_text, tag = cipher_config.encrypt_and_digest(bytes(plain_text, 'utf-8'))
return {
'cipher_text': b64encode(cipher_text).decode('utf-8'),
'salt': b64encode(salt).decode('utf-8'),
'nonce': b64encode(cipher_config.nonce).decode('utf-8'),
'tag': b64encode(tag).decode('utf-8')
}
def decrypt(enc_dict, password):
# decode the dictionary entries from base64
salt = b64decode(enc_dict['salt'])
cipher_text = b64decode(enc_dict['cipher_text'])
nonce = b64decode(enc_dict['nonce'])
tag = b64decode(enc_dict['tag'])
# generate the private key from the password and salt
private_key = hashlib.scrypt(
password.encode(), salt=salt, n=2**14, r=8, p=1, dklen=32)
# create the cipher config
cipher = AES.new(private_key, AES.MODE_GCM, nonce=nonce)
# decrypt the cipher text
decrypted = cipher.decrypt_and_verify(cipher_text, tag)
return decrypted
def main():
password = input("Password: ")
# First let us encrypt secret message
encrypted = encrypt("The secretest message here", password)
print(encrypted)
# Let us decrypt using our original password
decrypted = decrypt(encrypted, password)
print(bytes.decode(decrypted))
main()