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How to Talk to ChatGPT: An Intro to Prompt Engineering

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byLouis Bouchard@whatsai

I explain Artificial Intelligence terms and news to non-experts.

December 17th, 2022
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Louis Bouchard@whatsai

I explain Artificial Intelligence terms and news to non-experts.

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machine-learning#chatgpt#ai#machine-learning#youtubers#youtube-transcripts#natural-language-processing#nlp#hackernoon-top-story#web-monetization

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