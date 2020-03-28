How to Start a Conversation With a Customer: 25 Welcome Message Ideas
There won’t be analogies about an acquaintance in a bar or stupid jokes; it is clear without them how important it is to correctly start a conversation with a customer.
In Dashly, have already talked about the fact that quality support helps the user to convert to using the service and not to get into the churn when they face difficulties. In addition, chat messages set up properly help increase sales.
Whether you’re using the chat to increase sales or to support users, we’ve collected ideas for the first messages that will fit any task.
Neutral
These first messages are universal, suitable for any part of your website; the setup takes minimum time, draws attention to the chat and, in turn, increases the conversion rate. They are suitable for both sales and support.
Convert to making an action
For those who don’t find a neutral message enough: think about what’s important and interesting for a user that you have and write it to them in a chat.
Promotion or sale
Location-based special offer
Special offer for people from a specific traffic source
Release of a new feature/news on an update
New blog article
Upcoming webinar
Useful article on the subject
Nurturing users who already visited your website
Invitation to participate in the survey
Invitation to start a trial period
The trial subscription end reminder
Demo version
Push a user towards the registration
Remind a user to complete their registration
Offer a bonus for completing the registration
Suggest configuring a feature that the user has not yet activated
Help resolve an issue
An automatic message in a chat can help users deal with issues before they occur.
Analyze the behavior of customers on your website and pay attention to where the churn rate is highest; users may have difficulties or questions that you can help them with.
It’s also helpful to talk to the support team; find out what issues they have to deal with most often and set up an auto-reply message for when such issues arise.
What can you offer to help with:
Search for a specific product or tool
Choosing a plan
Implementing the script on the website
Problems with calculating plans
Payment issues
Help with setting up a specific feature
What to keep in mind when setting up an automated message in a chat
- Start by addressing by name; personalization of messages positively influences the conversion rate;
- Keep the user’s interests in mind: offer him or her messages which are relevant to the pages he or she has been to or the products he or she has viewed;
- Do not go too far with the messages so as not to irritate the user;
- Specify the working hours of the agents so the customer knows when they will get an answer;
- Do not insist on the customer leaving you all the data at once: resolve the issue first;
- An agent with a human name and face is more likely to be answered; make use of this.
Previously published at https://www.dashly.io/blog/how-to-start-a-dialog/
