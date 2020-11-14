How to Сompress a mysqldump Backup Using Gzip

What is mysqldump?

mysqldump is a tool that allows you to perform logical backups for your MySQL databases. The output of mysqldump is a SQL file that can be used later to restore one or more databases.

How to compress a mysqldump backup using Gzip?

Gzip can be used togheter with mysqldump in order to compress the size of the output. It has 9 leveles of compression, 6 being the default one.

Let's assume we have a database named

my_app

mysqldump my_app | gzip > my_app_backup.sql.gz

How to specify the compression level?

for which we want to create a dump and compress it using gzip (default level of compression). We can achieve it with the following command:

Let's assume we want to backup the same

my_app

mysqldump my_app | gzip -8 > my_app_backup.sql.gz

What else can be done using mysqldump?

database, but this time with a compression level of 8. We can do it with the following command:

mysqldump has a lot of flags & functions. Check out mysqldump.guru to find out what else you can do with mysqldump.

Previously published at https://medium.com/@adidragocea/how-to-compress-a-mysqldump-backup-using-gzip-5dc2a240e9a7

Tags