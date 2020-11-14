How to Сompress a mysqldump Backup Using Gzip

Learn how to gain API performance visibility today
Visit SmartBear Software https://bit.ly/3g8JRF6promoted
DigitalOcean Backups - Weap.io
mysqldump is a tool that allows you to perform logical backups for your MySQL databases. The output of mysqldump is a SQL file that can be used later to restore one or more databases.
Gzip can be used togheter with mysqldump in order to compress the size of the output. It has 9 leveles of compression, 6 being the default one.
Let's assume we have a database named
for which we want to create a dump and compress it using gzip (default level of compression). We can achieve it with the following command:
my_app
mysqldump my_app | gzip > my_app_backup.sql.gz
Let's assume we want to backup the same
database, but this time with a compression level of 8. We can do it with the following command:
my_app
mysqldump my_app | gzip -8 > my_app_backup.sql.gz
mysqldump has a lot of flags & functions. Check out mysqldump.guru to find out what else you can do with mysqldump.
Previously published at https://medium.com/@adidragocea/how-to-compress-a-mysqldump-backup-using-gzip-5dc2a240e9a7
Create your free account to unlock your custom reading experience.