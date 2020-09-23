How To Solve Problems Like A Software Developer

Problem solving — technologists do it differently.™ I asked 5 top Hacker Noon Contributors to share their secret problem-solving frameworks, so that we can all learn to think like devs, during a time when troubleshooting skills couldn't be more coveted.

IN THIS PODCAST:

🎬 (02:55) Rishabh Anand on why a whiteboard helps with problem solving, and finding your own path forward

📝 (05:38) Ryan Dawson on figuring out the business objectives behind problems, the agile method, and seeking out meaningful feedback

🐛 (06:46) Paul Bailey with two frameworks for debugging — as a programmer —as well as an AI named Jane

💠 (10:55) Aditi Bhatnagar on doing the research and connecting the dots

🍔 (12:48) Alexey Grigorev on the MoSCoW method, the 80/20 rule, and much, much more

