How To Setup Docker Using Ansible on Ubuntu 18.04 [Part 2]

In the last guide, you learned how to set up, install, and configure Ansible on Ubuntu 18.04. Now, you will use the Ansible to install and set Docker on a remote machine. To begin this guide, you need the following:
Please make sure that your Ansible control node is able to connect to your Ansible remote machines. To test the connection, you can use
ping command.
ansible all -m
You will be using Ansible Playbook to perform a set of actions on your Ansible remote machine which are as following:
package manager over the default
aptitude
.
apt
,
python3-pip
, and other such packages.
curl
.
pip
Once you are through with this guide, you will be running a defined number of containers on your remote host. Let’s begin this guide.
First, you’ve to create a working directory where all your files will reside:
$ mkdir docker_server && cd $_
$ mkdir vars && cd $_ && touch default.yml
$ cd .. && touch main.yml
The directory layout should look like:
docker_server/
|-- main.yml
`-- vars
`-- default.yml
1 directory, 2 files
Let’s see what each of these files are:
: This is the project root directory containing all variable files and main playbook.
docker_server
: Variable file resides in
vars/default.yml
directory through which you are going to customize the playbook settings.
vars
: Here, you are going to define the task that is going to execute on the remote server.
main.yml
vars/default.yml
Now first begin with the playbook’s variable file. Here you are going to customize your Docker setup. Open
in your editor of choice:
vars/default.yml
$ cd docke_server && nano vars/default.yml
Copy the below lines and paste it in
:
vars/default.yml
---
containers: 2
container_name: docker_ubuntu
container_image: ubuntu:18.04
container_command: sleep 1d
A brief explanation of each of these variables:
: You can define n number of containers you want to launch. Just make sure that your remote system has enough juice to run it smoothly.
containers
: This variable is used to name the running containers.
container_name
: Image that you use when creating containers.
container_image
: Command that is going to run inside the new containers.
container_command
main.yml
In this file, you are going to define all tasks, where you are going to define the group of servers that should be targeted with privilege sudo. Here you are also going to load the
variable file you created previously. Again paste the following lines, make sure that file is in a format that follows the YAML standards.
vars/default.yml
---
- hosts: all
become: true
vars_files:
- vars/default.yml
tasks:
- name: Install aptitude using apt
apt: name=aptitude state=latest update_cache=yes force_apt_get=yes
- name: Install required system packages
apt: name={{ item }} state=latest update_cache=yes
loop: [ 'apt-transport-https', 'ca-certificates', 'curl', 'software-properties-common', 'python3-pip', 'virtualenv', 'python3-setuptools']
- name: Add Docker GPG apt Key
apt_key:
url: https://download.docker.com/linux/ubuntu/gpg
state: present
- name: Add Docker Repository
apt_repository:
repo: deb https://download.docker.com/linux/ubuntu bionic stable
state: present
- name: Update apt and install docker-ce
apt: update_cache=yes name=docker-ce state=latest
- name: Install Docker Module for Python
pip:
name: docker
- name: Pull default Docker image
docker_image:
name: "{{ container_image }}"
source: pull
- name: Create default containers
docker_container:
name: "{{ container_name }}{{ item }}"
image: "{{ container_image }}"
command: "{{ container_command }}"
state: present
with_sequence: count={{ containers }}
Now, execute the playbook you created previously. For example, our playbook is on
, and you are going to connect it as the
remote1
user, then use the following command:
root
$ ansible-playbook main.yml -l remote1 -u root
You will see a similar output:
...
TASK [Add Docker GPG apt Key] **************************************************************************************
changed: [remote1]
TASK [Add Docker Repository] **************************************************************************************
changed: [remote1]
TASK [Update apt and install docker-ce] **************************************************************************************
changed: [remote1]
TASK [Install Docker Module for Python] **************************************************************************************
changed: [remote1]
TASK [Pull default Docker image] **************************************************************************************
changed: [remote1]
TASK [Create default containers] **************************************************************************************
changed: [remote1] => (item=1)
changed: [remote1] => (item=2)
PLAY RECAP **************************************************************************************
remote1 : ok=8 changed=7 unreachable=0 failed=0 skipped=0 rescued=0 ignored=0
Once your playbook is finished running, you can log in to your remote server via SSH and confirm if docker container was created successfully:
$ ssh -i remote1-key.pem -p 4576 remote1@youripaddresshere
$ sudo docker ps -a
Flag
to include your private key and
-i
to specify the port number SSH is listening.
-p
You should see output similar to the following:
CONTAINER ID IMAGE COMMAND CREATED STATUS PORTS NAMES
t3gejb7o82dy ubuntu "sleep 1d" 3 minutes ago Created docker_ubuntu1
9df96gced2fg ubuntu "sleep 1d" 3 minutes ago Created docker_ubuntu2
In this guide, you used Ansible to automate the process of installing and setting up Docker on a remote server. You can modify the playbook as per your need and workflow; it is also recommended that you do visit Ansible user guide for docker_container module.
