How to Set Up PostgreSQL with NestJS and Docker for Fast Local Development: A Quick Guide

Launching a new project and need Postgres for NestJS development, but don’t want to commit to a production DB provider (yet)? Running a local Postgres instance in Docker is your best friend. Simple. Reliable. No system clutter.
Below, I’ll walk you through my go-to setup for spinning up NestJS and PostgreSQL using Docker - minimal friction, fully scriptable, always reproducible. You’ll get practical configuration, commands for direct container access, and a sample NestJS database config.
Why This Setup?
Early development is all about moving fast: changing schemas, resetting data, running migrations, sometimes all in the same day. Managed cloud databases (like Neon) are a great final destination, but for local hacking and testing, Docker wins every time. It keeps Postgres off your host machine, avoids “works on my machine” surprises. This is true plug-and-play for local dev.
Project Structure and Required Files
Here’s what we’ll set up:
- Dockerfile for the NestJS app
- docker-compose.yml to wire up Node and Postgres
- .env file for environment variables
- Sample NestJS config and scripts
- Practical commands for common workflows
Dockerfile: Simple Node Environment
FROM node:18
WORKDIR /app
COPY package*.json ./
RUN npm install
COPY . .
EXPOSE 3000
CMD ["npm", "run", "start:dev"]
docker-compose.yml: Node + Postgres Side-by-Side
This is the magic sauce that glues your Node API and a disposable Postgres instance together.
version: "3.8"
services:
db:
image: postgres:13
restart: always
env_file:
- .env
ports:
- "5432:5432"
volumes:
- db-data:/var/lib/postgresql/data
api:
build:
context: .
dockerfile: Dockerfile
ports:
- "3000:3000"
depends_on:
- db
env_file:
- .env
command: sh -c "npm run migration:run && npm run start:dev"
volumes:
db-data:
Tip: The volumes key lets your database survive reboots without losing data.
.env
Create a
.env file at your project root:
POSTGRES_USER=postgres
POSTGRES_PASSWORD=changeme
POSTGRES_DB=app_db
POSTGRES_HOST=db
POSTGRES_PORT=5432
PORT=3000
Keep your secrets out of Git!
.env goes in
.gitignore.
Package.json Scripts: Interactive Containers
Why remember container IDs? Add this to your
package.json scripts for quick access:
"scripts": {
"db": "docker exec -it $(docker-compose ps -q db) bash",
"api": "docker exec -it $(docker-compose ps -q api) bash"
}
Now, just run
npm run db for a database container shell, or
npm run api for the app.
NestJS: Connecting to Your Dockerized Database
In your main startup (e.g.
main.ts):
async function bootstrap() {
const app = await NestFactory.create(AppModule);
await app.listen(process.env.PORT);
}
bootstrap();
Database Config:
Here’s a common config file for TypeORM :
const config = {
type: "postgres",
host: process.env.POSTGRES_HOST,
port: parseInt(process.env.POSTGRES_PORT, 10),
username: process.env.POSTGRES_USER,
password: process.env.POSTGRES_PASSWORD,
database: process.env.POSTGRES_DB,
entities: [__dirname + "/**/*.entity{.ts,.js}"],
synchronize: false, // safer for non-prod
migrations: [__dirname + "/migrations/**/*{.ts,.js}"],
autoLoadEntities: true,
};
Development Workflow: Day-to-Day Commands
- Start everything:
docker-compose up --build(first time) or just
docker-compose up
- View logs:
docker-compose logs -f api
- Tear it down (remove containers):
docker-compose down
- Hop in the DB shell:
npm run db
- Hop in the app container:
npm run api