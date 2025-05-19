How to Set Up PostgreSQL with NestJS and Docker for Fast Local Development: A Quick Guide

Launching a new project and need Postgres for NestJS development, but don’t want to commit to a production DB provider (yet)? Running a local Postgres instance in Docker is your best friend. Simple. Reliable. No system clutter.

Below, I’ll walk you through my go-to setup for spinning up NestJS and PostgreSQL using Docker - minimal friction, fully scriptable, always reproducible. You’ll get practical configuration, commands for direct container access, and a sample NestJS database config.

Why This Setup?

Early development is all about moving fast: changing schemas, resetting data, running migrations, sometimes all in the same day. Managed cloud databases (like Neon) are a great final destination, but for local hacking and testing, Docker wins every time. It keeps Postgres off your host machine, avoids “works on my machine” surprises. This is true plug-and-play for local dev.

Project Structure and Required Files

Here’s what we’ll set up:

Dockerfile for the NestJS app

for the NestJS app docker-compose.yml to wire up Node and Postgres

to wire up Node and Postgres .env file for environment variables

file for environment variables Sample NestJS config and scripts

Practical commands for common workflows

Dockerfile: Simple Node Environment

FROM node:18 WORKDIR /app COPY package*.json ./ RUN npm install COPY . . EXPOSE 3000 CMD ["npm", "run", "start:dev"]

docker-compose.yml: Node + Postgres Side-by-Side

This is the magic sauce that glues your Node API and a disposable Postgres instance together.

version: "3.8" services: db: image: postgres:13 restart: always env_file: - .env ports: - "5432:5432" volumes: - db-data:/var/lib/postgresql/data api: build: context: . dockerfile: Dockerfile ports: - "3000:3000" depends_on: - db env_file: - .env command: sh -c "npm run migration:run && npm run start:dev" volumes: db-data:

Tip: The volumes key lets your database survive reboots without losing data.

.env

Create a .env file at your project root:

POSTGRES_USER=postgres POSTGRES_PASSWORD=changeme POSTGRES_DB=app_db POSTGRES_HOST=db POSTGRES_PORT=5432 PORT=3000

Keep your secrets out of Git! .env goes in .gitignore .

Package.json Scripts: Interactive Containers

Why remember container IDs? Add this to your package.json scripts for quick access:

"scripts": { "db": "docker exec -it $(docker-compose ps -q db) bash", "api": "docker exec -it $(docker-compose ps -q api) bash" }

Now, just run npm run db for a database container shell, or npm run api for the app.

NestJS: Connecting to Your Dockerized Database

In your main startup (e.g. main.ts ):

async function bootstrap() { const app = await NestFactory.create(AppModule); await app.listen(process.env.PORT); } bootstrap();

Database Config:

Here’s a common config file for TypeORM :

const config = { type: "postgres", host: process.env.POSTGRES_HOST, port: parseInt(process.env.POSTGRES_PORT, 10), username: process.env.POSTGRES_USER, password: process.env.POSTGRES_PASSWORD, database: process.env.POSTGRES_DB, entities: [__dirname + "/**/*.entity{.ts,.js}"], synchronize: false, // safer for non-prod migrations: [__dirname + "/migrations/**/*{.ts,.js}"], autoLoadEntities: true, };

Development Workflow: Day-to-Day Commands

Start everything: docker-compose up --build (first time) or just docker-compose up

(first time) or just View logs: docker-compose logs -f api

Tear it down (remove containers): docker-compose down

Hop in the DB shell: npm run db

Hop in the app container: npm run api



