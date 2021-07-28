How to Set Up Notarization on macOS with Electron Builder and Electron Notarize

\\\nI ❤️ building things and, when it comes to software, I’ve done that for quite a few platforms and in various programming languages over the years. Recently I’ve been developing a desktop app built with Electron and I must say the whole first-timer experience has been rather pleasing. One thing that required “a bit” of attention was the build process for different platforms (Windows, macOS) and part of it was the app notarization step on macOS. What on paper looked like a really easy thing to do, took me a couple of hours and a lot of detective work to get right 🕵️♀️.\n\n\\\nBelow is a step by step guide on how to set up notarization on macOS when using [Electron Builder](http://electron.build/) (22.7.0) and [Electron Notarize](https://github.com/electron/electron-notarize) (1.0.0), including a complete workaround for an issue I’ve experienced that has to do with Apple Notarization Service. Hopefully, I will be able to help you out like a true superhero 🦸🏻♂️, so your time and effort can be devoted to other, more pressing matters 🦾.\n\n## A bit of context\n\nWant the solution right away 🧐? Skip to the step by step guide.\n\n\\\nWhy even bother with notarization in the first place? Well, on macOS (and Windows for that matter) there are various security mechanisms built into the operating system to prevent malicious software from being installed and run on a machine. macOS and Windows both require installers and binaries to be cryptographically signed with a valid certificate. On macOS, however, there is an additional build-time notarization step that involves sending a compressed `.app` archive to Apple’s Notarization Service (ANS) for verification.\n\n\\\nIn most instances, the whole process is painless, but in my case, i.e. an Electron app with a lot of dependencies and third-party binaries, not so much 🤕. It turns out the ANS expects the ZIP archive of `.app` package to be compressed using the PKZIP 2.0 scheme, while the default `zip` utility, shipped with macOS and used by Electron Notarize, features version 3.0 of the generic ZIP algorithm. There are some notable differences between the two and to see what I mean, try manually signing `.app`, then compressing it using:\n\n\\\n1. Command-line `zip` utility,\n2. “Compress” option found in Finder,\n\n \\\n\nThen submit it for notarization from the command line. The Finder-created archive will pass, while zip-one will fail.\n\n\\\nThe `zipinfo` command line tool reveals that:\n\n\\\n* Finder uses PKZIP 2.0 scheme, while zip version 3.0 of the generic ZIP algorithm.\n* Finder compresses all the files in `.app` as binaries, while `zip` treats files according to the content type (code as text, binaries as binaries).\n* Finder includes magical `__MACOSX` folders to embed macOS-specific attributes into the archive, especially for links to dynamic libraries (e.g. found in some Node modules).\n\n\\\nOne way of getting around the above issue is to use `ditto` instead of `zip` to create a compressed archive of an `.app` package. [Ditto](https://ss64.com/osx/ditto.htm) is a command line tool shipped with macOS for copying directories and creating/extracting archives. It uses the same scheme as Finder (PKZIP) and preserves metadata, thus making the output compatible with Apple’s service. The relevant options for executing ditto in this context, i.e. to mimic Finder’s behavior, are:\n\n\\\n* `-c` and `-k` to create a PKZIP-compressed archive,\n* `—sequesterRsrc` to preserve metadata (`__MACOSX`),\n* `—keepParent` to embed parent directory name source in the archive.\n\n\\\nThe complete invocation looks as follows:\n\n```bash\nditto -c -k —sequesterRsrc —keepParent APP_NAME.app APP_NAME.app.zip\n```\n\n\\\nTo apply this to Electron Builder’s notarization flow, you need to monkey patch Electron Notarize’s `.app` and make the compress step use `ditto`. This can be done via “afterSign” hook defined in the Electron Builder’s configuration file.\n\n\\\nYou can learn in a [follow up essay](https://christarnowski.com/starting-small-and-opting-for-good-enough-in-a-startup/) why I chose this particular approach. Hope you love it!\n\n## Setting up macOS app notarization, including a workaround\n\nBefore you start, you first need to properly configure [code signing](https://developer.apple.com/developer-id/), as per the [official documentation of Electron Builder](https://www.electron.build/code-signing) and various guides¹. For completeness sake I’ve included here all the steps required for making the notarization work based on my experience and an excellent work by other developers¹.\n\n* [Create an app-specific password](https://support.apple.com/en-us/HT204397) to use with Apple notarization service. Preferably using your organization’s developer Apple ID.\n* Create an Entitlements .plist file specific to your Electron apps. In our case, the following did the trick (entitlements.mac.plist):\n\n\\\n```javascript\n<?xml version="1.0" encoding="UTF-8"?>\n<!DOCTYPE plist PUBLIC "-//Apple//DTD PLIST 1.0//EN" "http://www.apple.com/DTDs/PropertyList-1.0.dtd">\n<plist version="1.0">\n <dict>\n <!-- https://github.com/electron/electron-notarize#prerequisites -->\n <key>com.apple.security.cs.allow-jit</key>\n <true/>\n <key>com.apple.security.cs.allow-unsigned-executable-memory</key>\n <true/>\n <key>com.apple.security.cs.allow-dyld-environment-variables</key>\n <true/>\n <!-- https://github.com/electron-userland/electron-builder/issues/3940 -->\n <key>com.apple.security.cs.disable-library-validation</key>\n <true/>\n </dict>\n</plist>\n```\n\n* Set `entitlements` and `entitlementInherit` options for macOS build in Electron Builder’s configuration file to the `.plist` created in the previous step.\n* Create a `notarize.js` script to execute after Electron Builder signs the `.app` and its contents. Place the file in the build directory defined in Electron Builder’s configuration file (`notarize.js`):\n\n```javascript\nconst {notarize} = require("electron-notarize");\n\nexports.default = async function notarizing(context) {\n const {electronPlatformName, appOutDir} = context;\n\n if (electronPlatformName !== "darwin") {\n return;\n }\n\n const appName = context.packager.appInfo.productFilename;\n\n return await notarize({\n appBundleId: process.env.APP_BUNDLE_ID,\n appPath: `${appOutDir}/${appName}.app`,\n appleId: process.env.APPLE_ID,\n appleIdPassword: process.env.APPLE_ID_PASSWORD,\n });\n};\n```\n\n* Add `"afterSign": "./PATH_TO_NOTARIZE_JS_IN_BUILD_DIRECTORY”` to Electron Builder’s configuration file.\n* Monkey patch Electron Notarize. The script should run before Electron Builder’s CLI command. In our case, since we’ve taken a very modular approach to general app architecture, the build scripts (TypeScript files) include a separate commons module, which is imported by Electron Notarize patcher. The `.ts` files can be executed using `ts-node` via\n\n\\\n```bash\nts-node -O {"module":"CommonJS"} scripts/patch-electron-notarize.ts \n```\n\n\\\nThe patcher itself does one thing only, that is, it replaces the following piece of the code in `build/node_modules/electron-notarize/lib/index.js`:\n\n\\\n```javascript\nspawn('zip', ['-r', '-y', zipPath, path.basename(opts.appPath)]\n```\n\n\\\nwith\n\n\\\n```javascript\nspawn('ditto', ['-c', '-k', '--sequesterRsrc', '--keepParent', path.basename(opts.appPath), zipPath]\n```\n\n\\\nOur code for the `commons` (`patcher-commons.ts`):\n\n\\\n```javascript\nimport {promises as fsp} from "fs";\n\nexport type FileContentsTransformer = (content: string) => string;\n\nexport async function replaceFileContents(path: string, transformer: FileContentsTransformer) {\n let fh: fsp.FileHandle | null = null;\n let content: string = "";\n\n try {\n fh = await fsp.open(path, "r");\n\n if (fh) {\n content = (await fh.readFile()).toString();\n }\n } finally {\n if (fh) {\n await fh.close();\n }\n }\n\n try {\n fh = await fsp.open(path, "w");\n\n if (fh) {\n await fh.writeFile(transformer(content));\n }\n } finally {\n if (fh) {\n await fh.close();\n }\n }\n}\n```\n\n\\\nand the patcher (`patch-electron-notarize.ts`):\n\n\\\n```typescript\nimport {FileContentsTransformer, replaceFileContents} from "./common";\n\nconst ELECTRON_NOTARIZE_INDEX_PATH = "build/node_modules/electron-notarize/lib/index.js";\n\nasync function main() {\n const transformer: FileContentsTransformer = (content: string) => {\n return content.replace(\n "spawn('zip', ['-r', '-y', zipPath, path.basename(opts.appPath)]",\n "spawn('ditto', ['-c', '-k', '--sequesterRsrc', '--keepParent', path.basename(opts.appPath), zipPath]"\n );\n };\n\n await replaceFileContents(ELECTRON_NOTARIZE_INDEX_PATH, transformer);\n}\n\n// noinspection JSIgnoredPromiseFromCall\nmain();\n```\n\n* Set `APPLE_ID` and `APPLE_ID_PASSWORD` environment variables (the ones defined in Step 1) before running Electron Builder on your developer machine or in your CI environment. You can use Keychain on your local machine instead.\n\n\\\nAnd that’s pretty much it. You can check out a [simple, working example](https://github.com/christarnowski/electron-builder-notarization-for-macos-example) to see how to put this all together. Now you can spend the extra time on something you enjoy doing 🏖!\n\n## Three takeaways\n\n1. **When stuck, look for the root cause in the least expected places**. In the case of my project, the compression step was the unexpected culprit.\n2. **Be stubborn when a particular feature or bugfix is essential to a product’s success**. Here, the notarization was important and it took some time to get it right, but the end result is customers feeling safe when installing the software.\n3. **Sometimes “working” is good enough**. I could develop a better solution, but that would take some precious time. I opted to focus on more pressing issues instead.\n\n\\\nFeedback and questions are more than welcome, either in comments or on social media 🙂\n\nThanks a ton to Piotr Tomiak ([@PiotrTomiak](https://twitter.com/PiotrTomiak)) and Jakub Tomanik ([@jakub_tomanik](https://twitter.com/jakub_tomanik)) for reading drafts of this article.\n\n\\\n¹ Relevant sources:\n\n<https://medium.com/@TwitterArchiveEraser/notarize-electron-apps-7a5f988406db>\n\n² [GitHub Gists of the complete code](https://gist.github.com/christarnowski/e2d3af7697d67661f1877ad8ef82faaf)