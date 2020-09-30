How to Set up Custom Domain Names for AppSync

AWS Serverless Hero. Independent Consultant. Developer Advocate at Lumigo.
One thing that API Gateway supports but you can’t do with AppSync out-of-the-box yet is custom domain names.
Your shiny new AppSync API is available at
, but you really want people to use your own domain instead because
XYZ.appsync-api.us-east-1.amazonaws.com/graphql
is much more memorable and informative.
dev.example.com/graphql
In this post, let’s look at two ways you can do this.
I previously wrote about five reasons you should consider AppSync over API Gateway. Check out the article here.
This is my preferred way. It’s easy to set up and cheap to run.
Assuming your AppSync API resource is called
(if you use the serverless-appsync-plugin with the Serverless framework, then this is the logical id it’ll use). This is the CloudFormation resource you need to configure to route traffic to the AppSync API.
GraphQlApi
AppSyncDistribution:
Type: AWS::CloudFront::Distribution
Properties:
DistributionConfig:
Origins:
- Id: AppSync
DomainName:
Fn::Select:
- '2'
- Fn::Split:
- "/"
- Fn::GetAtt:
- GraphQlApi
- GraphQLUrl
CustomOriginConfig:
HTTPPort: 80
HTTPSPort: 443
OriginProtocolPolicy: https-only
OriginSSLProtocols:
- TLSv1
- TLSv1.1
- TLSv1.2
OriginPath: ''
Enabled: true
HttpVersion: http2
Comment: CloudFront distribution for the Patient AppSync API
Aliases:
- <INSERT DOMAIN NAME HERE, e.g. dev.example.com>
PriceClass: PriceClass_100
DefaultCacheBehavior:
AllowedMethods:
- HEAD
- OPTIONS
- GET
- DELETE
- POST
- PUT
- PATCH
CachedMethods:
- HEAD
- OPTIONS
- GET
ForwardedValues:
QueryString: true
Headers:
- x-api-key
- Authorization
Cookies:
Forward: all
MinTTL: 0
DefaultTTL: 0
TargetOriginId: AppSync
ViewerProtocolPolicy: redirect-to-https
Compress: true
CustomErrorResponses: []
ViewerCertificate:
AcmCertificateArn: <INSERT ARN HERE>
SslSupportMethod: sni-only
If you’re using the Serverless framework, then you should also check out the serverless-appsync-cloudfront plugin. It can make things a lot easier for you. However, at the time of writing, it makes assumptions about the logical Id of the AppSync API (it expects
) as it’s intended to used alongside the aforementioned
GraphQlApi
.
serverless-appsync-plugin
Another way you can do this is through API Gateway. You can set up an HTTP proxy that routes traffic to the AppSync API, and then configure a custom domain name in API Gateway.
Compared to using CloudFront, this approach takes more work to set up and incurs higher cost and latency (compared to using CloudFront) because every request has to go through API Gateway.
If you’re using the Serverless framework, then another stumbling block is that you can’t easily declare an API Gateway without any Lambda functions. Luckily, you can work around this by bringing SAM’s macro
into the
AWS::Serverless-2016–10–31
like in this post.
serverless.yml
This lets you configure API Gateway using SAM’s AWS::Serverless::Api resource type.
ApiGateway:
Type: AWS::Serverless::Api
Properties:
Name: AppSyncApiProxy
StageName: dev
OpenApiVersion: "3.0.1"
DefinitionBody:
openapi: "3.0.1"
paths:
/{proxy+}:
"x-amazon-apigateway-any-method":
consumes:
- "application/json"
produces:
- "application/json"
parameters:
- name: proxy
in: path
required: true
type: string
x-amazon-apigateway-integration:
uri:
Fn::Join:
- ''
- - 'https://'
- Fn::Select:
- '2'
- Fn::Split:
- "/"
- Fn::GetAtt:
- GraphQlApi
- GraphQLUrl
- '/{proxy}'
passthroughBehavior: when_no_match
httpMethod: ANY
type: http_proxy
requestParameters:
integration.request.path.proxy : method.request.path.proxy
EndpointConfiguration: REGIONAL
ApiGatewayDomainName:
Type: AWS::ApiGateway::DomainName
Properties:
DomainName: <INSERT DOMAIN NAME>
EndpointConfiguration:
Types:
- REGIONAL
RegionalCertificateArn: <INSERT ARN HERE>
ApiGatewayBasePathMapping:
Type: AWS::ApiGateway::BasePathMapping
DependsOn:
- ApiGatewayDomainName
Properties:
DomainName: <INSERT DOMAIN NAME>
RestApiId: !Ref ApiGateway
Stage: !Ref ApiGateway.Stage
One thing to note here is that, by default, SAM creates an API Gateway stage called
. This appears to be a long-standing bug with SAM and the workaround is to set
Stage
to
OpenApiVersion
.
3.0.1
As a final step for both of these approaches, you need to configure a Route53 record for them in your hosted zone.
For CloudFront, you need something like this:
For API Gateway, you need to capture the
for the custom domain (in API Gateway) and configure a Route53 record against it.
API Gateway domain name
You can also configure these using CloudFormation.
With both of these approaches, you can create a custom domain name (such as
) for AppSync. Callers can access your AppSync API via
dev.example.com
which is much more user-friendly and memorable.
dev.example.com/graphql
As mentioned above, I prefer the CloudFront approach because it’s easier to configure and has a negligible cost overhead.
Previously published at https://theburningmonk.com/2020/09/how-to-set-up-custom-domain-names-for-appsync/
Create your free account to unlock your custom reading experience.