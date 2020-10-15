How to Set Up an iPad for Machine Learning Development

Executive CTO at GLOBAL EDUCATIONAL PARTNERS & Creator of Wazaterm / infra / Perl / Rails / React Native
If you have an iPad and want to use it as a development tool, you only need to complete 5 steps before using it. In this guide, you'll learn how to:
With Wazaterm, you can use a Linux terminal within a browser.
Follow Getting Started page, and run the terminal.
Visit https://www.anaconda.com/products/individual to get the latest installer.
$ wget https://repo.anaconda.com/archive/Anaconda3-2020.07-Linux-x86_64.sh
$ bash ./Anaconda3-2020.02-Linux-x86_64.sh
$ bash
$ conda config --set auto_activate_base false # optionally you can disable auto start
$ conda activate # if you disabled with the above step, you need to activate when you use anaconda
$ jupyter notebook --no-browser --port=8443 --ip=0.0.0.0
When you access it for the first time, you need to put in a token, which you can see in the terminal.
8443 port is https, which you can connect to securely :)
If you want to have jupyter notebook running after terminal is up, you can add the below in ~/.wazarc.
$ conda activate
$ jupyter notebook --no-browser --port=8443 --ip=0.0.0.0 &
