How to Set Up an iPad for Machine Learning Development

@ shohey1226 Shohei K Executive CTO at GLOBAL EDUCATIONAL PARTNERS & Creator of Wazaterm / infra / Perl / Rails / React Native

If you have an iPad and want to use it as a development tool, you only need to complete 5 steps before using it. In this guide, you'll learn how to:

Set up an instance in a cloud,

Purchase ssh client

Set up ssh

Connect to the server

With Wazaterm, you can use a Linux terminal within a browser.

1. Go to Wazaterm and set up your terminal

Follow Getting Started page, and run the terminal.

2. On terminal, set up anaconda

Visit https://www.anaconda.com/products/individual to get the latest installer.

$ wget https://repo.anaconda.com/archive/Anaconda3-2020.07-Linux-x86_64.sh $ bash ./Anaconda3-2020.02-Linux-x86_64.sh $ bash $ conda config -- set auto_activate_base false # optionally you can disable auto start $ conda activate # if you disabled with the above step, you need to activate when you use anaconda

3. Run jupyter notebook with 8443 port

$ jupyter notebook --no-browser --port= 8443 --ip= 0.0 .0 .0

4. Click 8443 link on the terminal

5. Use jupyter notebook !

When you access it for the first time, you need to put in a token, which you can see in the terminal.

8443 port is https, which you can connect to securely :)

If you want to have jupyter notebook running after terminal is up, you can add the below in ~/.wazarc.

$ conda activate $ jupyter notebook --no-browser --port= 8443 --ip= 0.0 .0 .0 &

