5 Best iOS 15 Features for Businesses

\\\nWWDC every year showcases a broad spectrum of operating system updates, new subscriptions, and occasional product listings. And this year, too, WWDC managed to gain quite a massive response due to [fantastic features of iOS 15](https://www.igeeksblog.com/best-ios-15-hidden-features/).\n\n\\\nWith a majority of the features focussing on workflow automation, the new iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 can do wonders for business owners.\n\n\\\nHere're a few that can enhance your business workflow and smoothen your processes. These features stand out from the rest, so make sure to make the most of them.\n\n\\\n\\\n## **Conduct virtual meetings with FaceTime:**\n\n\\\nWith iOS 15 updates, FaceTime has revamped to a new app altogether. Earlier, FaceTime was used as an exclusive one-on-one video calling app and now has a whole new meaning behind it.\n\n\\\nTo start with, FaceTime is now accessible to Android users, which means you don't have to worry about your employees' OS to share a meeting link. And then, we also have the Grid View, which lets you view all the participants at a glance.\n\n\\\nNot just that, with the new updates reeling in, users can also blur the background (let's call it portrait mode) while on the call and eliminate background noise. These features are crucial for business meetings. They not only evoke a sense of professionalism but also reel in a suitable environment for your formal calls.\n\n\\\nAnd isn't SharePlay a boon? SharePlay allows you to share and stream audio-visual content in real-time. This allows you to chat and stream simultaneously. While you can stream content from a lot of social streaming platforms, this feature, in particular, is also great for all those work meetings, maybe a little fun time with your teammates watching that Hulu movie you have been eyeing.\n\n\\\n## **Live Text: Converting whiteboards to meeting notes**\n\n\\\nLive Text is a great feature that scans text from images and copies it to a clipboard so that you can use it later. When implemented for your business, this feature can prove to be a significant lead in the future.\n\n\\\nWith Live Text on your iPhone or iPad, you never have to write meeting notes again. Instead, you can just snap a picture or take a quick screenshot, convert it into text, and save it for later.\n\n\\\nThis way, you will have all important notes from the meeting in text format that can be used later as a reference.\n\n\\\n## **Focus mode for work-life balance:**\n\n\\\nI have been a workaholic all my life. And times when your screen time exceeds your sleeping time, you get worried about your health a little bit. While work-life balance is a myth for most of us in our twenties, it is a long-term investment for a healthier life and a peaceful mind.\n\n\\\nApple introduced the Focus mode to help you achieve that. It is a smarter DND mode that helps you understand how you use your iPhone.\n\n\\\nIt helps you filter your life. For instance, if you are in an important meeting, you want to receive calls from your co-workers, but you don't want anyone else calling you; just select the work mode.\n\n\\\nWith Focus mode enabled, you can set your priorities and filter your calls or notifications accordingly. There is a focus mode available for personal use, work mode, fitness mode, gaming, driving, reading, and whatnot. You can also create a custom focus mode.\n\n\\\nOnce you activate Focus mode, even your potential texters will be informed about your unavailability.\n\n\\\nWhen the person sets it on, they can choose who they want to stay in touch with.\n\n\\\n## **Universal Key:**\n\n\\\nApple unveiled a new Cary Key that is accessible through Apple Wallet. This can be used to open your car, offices, homes, and even hotel rooms. This key can also function as a corporate work badge for the workspace.\n\n\\\nWith a feature like this, management of keys becomes redundant as a universal key proves to be a great help.\n\n\\\n## **Redesigned Safari**\n\n\\\nNow, conduct your research on the go with maximum screen space. The new tab bar helps navigate the browser easily, and the tab groups ensure your search stays organized. Besides, these tab groups sync across all your iPad, iPhone, and Mac. Pretty nifty, right?\n\n\\\nBut what I loved the most is that you can also install extensions on your iPhone, just like your Mac. Making it more convenient to browse.\n\n\\\nI love how every iOS version overshadows the previous one and brings more possibilities to the users.\n\n\\\nWhich is your favorite iOS 15 feature?