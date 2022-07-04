How to Set a div to Its Content's Width in CSS

Product, Engineering, Web
In HTML we use
block elements to take up the full width of the page. These differ in properties from
inline elements, which are typically found within text flow.
Both
inline and
block elements are important components of CSS.
When we create a new
div or other
block element, it takes up the full width of the page - but what if we want a
div or any other
block DOM element to only be the width of its contents and no more? To make an HTML
block an element like a div take up no more space than its content, we can use the
fit-content keyword.
For example, here is a
div containing some dummy text with a background. Even though the content is short, the
div takes up the whole page:
If we want this div to now only take up the same width as its content, we can add
fit-content:
div {
width: fit-content;
}
Now our
div is much smaller, and only as large as the content it contains:
Support for
fit-content is quite broad, but it will not work in Internet Explorer. Similarly, some browsers will only support it for
width, and not for other properties. In any case, you can be pretty confident using this property with
width, but there may be some caveats when applying it to other CSS properties.
A full list of support can be found on caniuse.com.
If you want to learn more about CSS, click here.
