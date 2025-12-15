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How To Send .NET Crash Dumps To Slack From ECS Fargate Task

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byAlexander Sharov@kvendingoldo

Lead DevOps Engineer, Co-Founder of ReferrsMe & CrowdFind

December 15th, 2025
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Alexander Sharov@kvendingoldo

Lead DevOps Engineer, Co-Founder of ReferrsMe & CrowdFind

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cloud#aws-fargate#.net#ecs-fargate#.net-crash-dumps#aws-datasync#.net-troubleshooting#send-.net-crash-dump-to-slack#hackernoon-top-story

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