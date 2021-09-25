How to Secure React Native Application?

There are a lot of misconceptions about React Native app security floating around the internet. For cross-platform programming, React Native offers an option. On iOS, the app uses native JavaScriptCore, whereas, on Android, JavaScriptCore libs are included in an APK. It also protects users from security risks, including device manipulation, rogue applications, and imposters. The React Native Mobile App Development uses one of the following authentication methods: JSON Web Token, OAuth, AuthO, React Router, and PassportJs.