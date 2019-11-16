How to Run Node.js in a Browser [Tutorial]

Discover, triage, and prioritize Node errors in real-time
<script src="../../dist/nodebowl.js"></script>
<script>
const { fs, run } = window.nodebowl;
fs.writeFileSync('/foo.js', `
module.exports = 1;
`);
fs.writeFileSync('/index.js', `
const num = require('./foo');
alert(num);
`);
run('/index.js');
</script>
<script src="../../dist/nodebowl.js"></script>
<h1 id="loading">install webpack node_modules... please wait...</h1>
<button onclick="compile()" id="compile" style="display: none;">click, compile webpack</button>
<div>
<p>/app/src/index.js</p>
<textarea id="index" style="width: 600px;height: 100px;">
import foo from './foo';
console.log(foo);
</textarea>
</div>
<div>
<p>/app/src/foo.js</p>
<textarea id="foo" style="width: 600px;height: 100px;">
import foo from './foo';
console.log(foo);
</textarea>
</div>
<div>
<p>/app/webpack.js</p>
<textarea id="webpack" style="width: 600px;height: 100px;">
const path = require('path');
const fs = require('fs');
const webpack = require('webpack');
webpack({
mode: 'development',
entry: path.join(__dirname, 'src', 'index.js'),
output: {
path: path.join(__dirname, 'dist'),
filename: 'bundle.js'
},
}, (err, stats) => {
if (err || stats.hasErrors()) {
console.log('error');
return;
}
console.log('success');
const bundlePath = path.join(__dirname, 'dist', 'bundle.js');
const data = fs.readFileSync(bundlePath, 'utf8');
document.getElementById('bundle').value = data;
});
</textarea>
</div>
<div>
<p>/app/dist/bundle.js</p>
<textarea id="bundle" style="width: 600px;height: 100px;"></textarea>
</div>
<script>
const { fs, run, helpers } = nodebowl;
/*
-- app
----- src
-------- index.js
-------- foo.js
----- webpack.js
----- node_modules
*/
fs.mkdirSync('/app');
fs.mkdirSync('/app/src');
// install node_modules
helpers.installFromZip('node_modules.zip').then(() => {
document.getElementById('loading').style.display = 'none';
document.getElementById('compile').style.display = 'block';
});
function compile() {
fs.writeFileSync('/app/src/index.js', document.getElementById('index').value);
fs.writeFileSync('/app/src/foo.js', document.getElementById('foo').value);
fs.writeFileSync('/app/webpack.js', document.getElementById('webpack').value);
run('/app/webpack.js');
}
</script>