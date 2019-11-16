How to Run Node.js in a Browser [Tutorial]

< script src = "../../dist/nodebowl.js" > </ script > < h1 id = "loading" > install webpack node_modules... please wait... </ h1 > < button onclick = "compile()" id = "compile" style = "display: none;" > click, compile webpack </ button > < div > < p > /app/src/index.js </ p > < textarea id = "index" style = "width: 600px;height: 100px;" > import foo from './foo'; console.log(foo); </ textarea > </ div > < div > < p > /app/src/foo.js </ p > < textarea id = "foo" style = "width: 600px;height: 100px;" > import foo from './foo'; console.log(foo); </ textarea > </ div > < div > < p > /app/webpack.js </ p > < textarea id = "webpack" style = "width: 600px;height: 100px;" > const path = require('path'); const fs = require('fs'); const webpack = require('webpack'); webpack({ mode: 'development', entry: path.join(__dirname, 'src', 'index.js'), output: { path: path.join(__dirname, 'dist'), filename: 'bundle.js' }, }, (err, stats) => { if (err || stats.hasErrors()) { console.log('error'); return; } console.log('success'); const bundlePath = path.join(__dirname, 'dist', 'bundle.js'); const data = fs.readFileSync(bundlePath, 'utf8'); document.getElementById('bundle').value = data; }); </ textarea > </ div > < div > < p > /app/dist/bundle.js </ p > < textarea id = "bundle" style = "width: 600px;height: 100px;" > </ textarea > </ div > < script > const { fs, run, helpers } = nodebowl; /* -- app ----- src -------- index.js -------- foo.js ----- webpack.js ----- node_modules */ fs.mkdirSync( '/app' ); fs.mkdirSync( '/app/src' ); // install node_modules helpers.installFromZip( 'node_modules.zip' ).then( () => { document .getElementById( 'loading' ).style.display = 'none' ; document .getElementById( 'compile' ).style.display = 'block' ; }); function compile ( ) { fs.writeFileSync( '/app/src/index.js' , document .getElementById( 'index' ).value); fs.writeFileSync( '/app/src/foo.js' , document .getElementById( 'foo' ).value); fs.writeFileSync( '/app/webpack.js' , document .getElementById( 'webpack' ).value); run( '/app/webpack.js' ); } </ script >