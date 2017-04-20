How to run Mocha/Chai unit tests on Node.js apps

Site Color
We’ll start with creating a simple Node.js application, just like we usually do. The subsequent part of this article will explain how to write, run, and automate tests with BuddyWorks.
If that’s the first time you work with Node.js, install the npm manager first: nodejs.org/en/download/package-manager
Create a directory for the application:
mkdir myapp && cd myapp
Now, npm should be initialized. We’ll use it in order to create a
package.json with the Mocha framework:
npm init
You will be asked for the application’s details. Type the following:
hello-world
app.js
./node_modules/.bin/mocha This framework will be used for testing the application
Confirm the rest of the values by hitting enter.
Express Node.js web application framework will be used for building the app:
npm install express --save
Once you already have everything installed, let’s create an
app.js file with a simple HTTP server that will serve our Hello World website:
//Load express module with `require` directive
var express = require('express')
var app = express()
//Define request response in root URL (/)
app.get('/', function (req, res) {
res.send('Hello World')
})
//Launch listening server on port 8080
app.listen(8080, function () {
console.log('App listening on port 8080!')
})
Now, the application is ready to launch:
$ node app.js
Go to:
http://localhost:8080/ in your browser to view it.
Each single application should be tested before the deployment to the server, especially, if it’s a welcome site that creates the first impression. Here, we will use Mocha as the test running framework, and Chai as the assertion library.
Make sure to add Mocha and Chai packages to the
package.json:
npm install mocha --save
npm install chai --save
Now, it’s time for defining our first test…