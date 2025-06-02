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How to Run Impact Analysis Without an A/B Test?

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byALEKSEI TERENTEV@alekseiterentev

I'm a data analyst at FinTech

June 2nd, 2025
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ALEKSEI TERENTEV@alekseiterentev

I'm a data analyst at FinTech

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machine-learning#ml#ab-testing#product-development#machine-learning#statistics#ai#data-analysis#propensity-score-matching

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