How to Tokenize Houses on a Blockchain

Hello. I design and build blockchain solutions. I like to make the complex simple.
I have ways of making money that you know nothing of. - John D. Rockefeller
If you implement a functioning real estate market on the blockchain you will become very rich.
Tokenizing real estate is akin to creating a REIT.
pragma solidity ^0.5.0;
import "openzeppelin-solidity/contracts/token/ERC20/ERC20.sol";
import "openzeppelin-solidity/contracts/math/SafeMath.sol";
import "openzeppelin-solidity/contracts/ownership/Ownable.sol";
/**
* @title Real Estate Token
* @author Alberto Cuesta Canada
* @notice Implements a real estate tokenization contract with
* revenue distribution.
*/
contract RealEstateToken is ERC20, Ownable {
using SafeMath for uint256;
/**
* @notice We require to know who are all the stakeholders.
*/
address[] internal stakeholders;
/**
* @notice The accumulated revenue for each stakeholder.
*/
mapping(address => uint256) internal revenues;
/**
* @notice The funds in this contract that haven't been
* distributed yet.
*/
uint256 internal accumulated;
/**
* @notice The constructor for the Real Estate Token. This
* contract relates to a unique real estate portfolio and each
* token minted is a share.
* @param _owner The address to receive all tokens on
* construction.
* @param _supply The amount of tokens to mint on construction.
*/
constructor(address _owner, uint256 _supply)
public
{
_mint(_owner, _supply);
}
/**
* @notice Method to send Ether to this contract.
*/
function ()
external
payable
{
accumulated += msg.value;
}
/**
* @notice Transfers are only allowed to known stakeholders.
* @param _recipient The address to receive the tokens.
* @param _amount The amount of RealEstateTokens to send.
*/
function transfer(address _recipient, uint256 _amount)
public
returns (bool)
{
(bool isStakeholder, ) = isStakeholder(_recipient);
require(isStakeholder);
_transfer(msg.sender, _recipient, _amount);
return true;
}
// ---------- STAKEHOLDERS ----------
/**
* @notice A method to check if an address is a stakeholder.
* @param _address The address to verify.
* @return bool, uint256 Whether the address is a stakeholder,
* and if so its position in the stakeholders array.
*/
function isStakeholder(address _address)
public
view
returns(bool, uint256)
{
for (uint256 s = 0; s < stakeholders.length; s += 1){
if (_address == stakeholders[s]) return (true, s);
}
return (false, 0);
}
/**
* @notice A method to add a stakeholder.
* @param _stakeholder The stakeholder to add.
*/
function addStakeholder(address _stakeholder)
public
onlyOwner
{
(bool _isStakeholder, ) = isStakeholder(_stakeholder);
if (!_isStakeholder) stakeholders.push(_stakeholder);
}
/**
* @notice A method to remove a stakeholder.
* @param _stakeholder The stakeholder to remove.
*/
function removeStakeholder(address _stakeholder)
public
onlyOwner
{
(bool _isStakeholder, uint256 s)
= isStakeholder(_stakeholder);
if (_isStakeholder){
stakeholders[s]
= stakeholders[stakeholders.length - 1];
stakeholders.pop();
}
}
/**
* @notice A simple method that calculates the proportional
* share for each stakeholder.
* @param _stakeholder The stakeholder to calculate share for.
*/
function getShare(address _stakeholder)
public
view
returns(uint256)
{
return balanceOf(_stakeholder) / totalSupply();
}
// ---------- REVENUE ----------
/**
* @notice A method to distribute revenues to all stakeholders.
*/
function distribute()
public
onlyOwner
{
for (uint256 s = 0; s < stakeholders.length; s += 1){
address stakeholder = stakeholders[s];
uint256 revenue
= address(this).balance * getShare(stakeholder);
accumulated = accumulated.sub(revenue);
revenues[stakeholder]
= revenues[stakeholder].add(revenue);
}
}
/**
* @notice A method to withdraw revenues.
*/
function withdraw()
public
{
uint256 revenue = revenues[msg.sender];
revenues[msg.sender] = 0;
address(msg.sender).transfer(revenue);
}
}
Just because we can do something it doesn’t mean that we should.