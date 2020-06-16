How To Redirect USB Dongle: Hyper-V USB passthrough

Majority of software programs require a hardware USB dongle in order to produce correct results. And what if you need to work with such a program in virtual environment where you cannot plug the dongle? There is no full-blown mechanism for connecting USB devices to virtual machine in Hyper-V, so when server is virtualized, all references with USB bus and USB devices connected to it are gone.

In the latest versions of VMware there is a mechanism to connect USB devices to virtual servers, but for the users of earlier versions the task of redirecting USB devices in virtual sessions is still strong. Other virtual machines may be having the same problem.

With USB Network Gate you can use any computer connected to the network as a server for sharing devices: Windows, Mac or Linux.

Steps

1. Install USB Network Gate (server side enabled) on the computer with USB devices connected. No need of additional hardware - it is just USB Network Gate for all redirecting.

Note that sometimes you may be required to change firewall settings to allow such services as UsbService.exe and UsbConfig.exe.

2. Install USB Network Gate on the client machines (this time as a client of course). This way you'll be able to access and work with USB devices shared on the server machine. Perform the search for available (shared) device and connect to it.

After successful connection, USB dongle will appear in a virtual session as if it was connected there physically.

Tips

How to customize Windows firewall

USB Network Gate and configurator need to communicate with each other. Customize firewall to let them do so by adding UsbService.exe and UsbConfig.exe to the list of allowed processes.

For more details on this visit: https://electronicassist.freshdesk.com/a/solutions/articles/44001312428

USB dongles support

USB Network Gate was successfully tested with various models of USB dongles. However it is impossible to test all existing models, so in case you are experiencing issues we'll be glad to help you.

Redirecting USB device from host OS to guest OS

USB Network Gate brilliantly solves the task of redirecting a device connected to a host OS for usage on a guest OS on the same computer. Simply install USB Network Gate on host OS and on guest OS, and USB devices will be redirected to virtual machine just as if they were present there physically.

Things you'll need

You'll only need USB Network Gate and of course USB dongle you're going to share. No need of any additional hardware or software.

