A DDoS attack drastically slows down your website and makes it inaccessible to users. This can hurt your business’ revenue and provide a bad user experience. In 2018, a famous developer platform - GitHub, was hit by a DDoS attacks. The DDoS is the most common attack that many web admins often face. There are some methods for how to prevent these attacks. These include disabling XML-RPC and REST API in WordPress and installing a WAF (Website Application Firewall) on your site.