How to Protect Your Facebook Account From Being Hacked
Too Long; Didn't ReadToday, around 25% of Facebook accounts have been compromised, with 70% of the victims being locked out of their accounts. And in many cases, the victim has no idea they've been hacked until it's too late.
Here are some signs that someone is poking around your Facebook account:
You find strange posts in your timeline.
Some of your personal details have been altered(user name, birthday, email)
You find friend requests sent to people you don’t know.
Your password has been changed.
An increased amount of spam or suspicious links.
Complaints from friends about strange messages or posts coming from your account.