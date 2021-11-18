How to Preserve Battery Life and See Battery Percentage on iPhone 12 and 12 Pro

389 reads The iPhone 12 and 12 Pro users may see their remaining battery life in percentages. It's now possible to see your iPhone 12's battery % in a widget on your home screen. To see your battery percentage in the top right corner of the screen at all times, you'll need to update to an iPhone 12 from a previous version of the iPhone 12 to see the battery % on the phone at any time. Adding a widget to your home or widget page is the only way to see battery %.

@ hassamaliaas AAS SEO We sell Guest Posting, Content Writing, and Link Building Services. NEW ABOUT PAGE

We are here to show you how to save your battery power on your iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro, as well as how to see your battery percentage.

We've all experienced the aggravation of having our iPhones run out of battery power when we're out and about or at the office. We've got an iPhone alternative that's likely to save you some juice.

Settings for better iPhone battery life: "Low Power Mode"

When you get to the bottom of the Settings page, press "Battery". "Low Power Mode" is now activated.

To save battery life, your iPhone should now be operating at a reduced level.

Display Widget-free battery percentage readings

To show your battery % in the top right corner of the screen at all times, you'll need to update to an iPhone 12 from a previous version of the iPhone.

Adding a widget to your home screen or widget page (swipe right on your home screen or lock screen to display widget page) is the only way to see the battery % on the iPhone 12 and 12 Pro at all times.

How iPhone 12 and 12 Pro users can see their remaining battery life in percentages

Take a look at your home page. Hold your finger down on the screen for a few seconds before releasing it. All of your Apps should now be dancing. The Plus button is located at the upper left of the screen. Scroll down until you find "Batteries" among the various widgets you should see. Choose from a list of widgets "Batteries." To explore additional designs for the battery percentage widget, just slide to the right. Tap on the "Add Widget" button that appears next to the design you choose. It's now possible to see your iPhone 12's battery % in a widget on your home screen.

That is how to save your battery power on your iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro, as well as how to see your battery percentage.

@ hassamaliaas. by AAS SEO We sell Guest Posting, Content Writing, and Link Building Services. Read my stories