How to Prepare for Usability Testing - Part 2

How do you know if your users understand the interface of your product? How do you know whether it is easy for them to complete their desired task, and whether the interface meets user expectations?
Before you start reading this article, I advise you to read the first part, where I describe how to properly prepare for this study.
In this article, I'll give you recommendations on how to conduct Usability Testing and document the process.
Before testing, it is worth making sure that you have organized access; this means that beforehand, you should check:
If this is an online meeting:
If this is an offline meeting:
Before testing on your target audience, I advise you to conduct a pilot testing. In fact, this process looks like real Usability Testing, but you can conduct it together with your colleague as a respondent.
The proof-of-concept testing will help you understand if you have missed a question, or if there are any problems with your prototypes.
The first thing to remember is to follow and reference your research checklist. Introduce yourself, ask a couple of common questions and tell the respondent what will happen in the next 5-30 minutes. Remember that people can be worried, talk to them politely, and don't forget to offer a glass of water.
Second, and very important, tell about the research rules. The list should certainly include:
Third, give the task to your respondent and observe. Record every step of the user, transition to another page. If you notice unusual behavior of the respondent when interacting with the interface, write down the question and return to this page after the user completes their task.
Don't neglect the documentation. After conducting a survey with respondents, you want to immediately start implementing the best user experience.
But it is the documentation that will help you figure out what changes need to be made now and what chnages in the next version of the site. The documentation will help you prioritize tasks correctly. Also, in the future you can return to your records if they are still relevant for the introduction of new functionality in the next version of the site.
What the research documentation consists of:
After you've documented Usability Testing, you can show the results to your team. Together, you can prioritize tasks and get started.
If you are looking for free templates for your Usability Testing reports you can use Figma User Experience Processes Templates.
Usability Testing is a good tool to better understand the behavior of your target audience. You can check and evaluate whether users understand the interface, find product weaknesses and test your hypotheses.
Before doing your research, it is worth preparing for it. Try not to avoid doing proof-of-concept testing in front of real respondents. Proof-of-concept testing can help you find gaps in your prepared Usability Testing script.
Remember to tell your respondents about the rules before testing. Be attentive when your users complete the tasks. Try to document your research at least in small details, as documentation can help you prioritize tasks.
Create your free account to unlock your custom reading experience.