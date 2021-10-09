How to Prepare for AWS Cloud Developer Associate Exam

The AWS Certified Cloud Practitioner is not a specialized certification for the IT industry. This certificate can be taken by those who are far from software development and I would like to get a more valuable certificate. In this article I want to show what I used to pass the exam, how I went through the exam process and what services I would recommend to pay attention to. I was especially interested in the AWS Cloud developer certificate, since I am a developer and I wanted to study the developer tools more deeply.