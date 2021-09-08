How to Optimize Your Remote Workforce Using Big Data Analytics

Russia-based payment processing company Xsolla used data analytics to justify firing 147 employees. CEO Alexandr Agapitov's decision has shown itself to be, to say the least, shortsighted. There exist a plethora of ways that companies can harness AI and machine learning algorithms to optimize workforces. The company is currently facing a social media firestorm that is proving hard to put out. By applying just one of these strategies, the Russian company could have avoided their firing scandal entirely.