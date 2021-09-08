Search icon
How to Optimize Your Remote Workforce Using Big Data Analytics by@ilyshka

How to Optimize Your Remote Workforce Using Big Data Analytics

Russia-based payment processing company Xsolla used data analytics to justify firing 147 employees. CEO Alexandr Agapitov's decision has shown itself to be, to say the least, shortsighted. There exist a plethora of ways that companies can harness AI and machine learning algorithms to optimize workforces. The company is currently facing a social media firestorm that is proving hard to put out. By applying just one of these strategies, the Russian company could have avoided their firing scandal entirely.
Elay Romanov Hacker Noon profile picture

@ilyshka
Elay Romanov

Entrepreneur. Machine learning enthusiast

Subject Matter
#artificial-intelligence
#ai
#software-development
#travel
#nft-art
#the-great-resignation

#remote-work#artificial-intelligence#big-data-analytics#optimizing-remote-workforce#remote-teams#future-of-work#time-management#ai-applications
