How to Optimize Your Digital Marketing Strategy Using AI

Naomi Simson, one of the Sharks in Shark Tank Australia, turned around the future of her ecommerce company by including AI in her marketing strategies.

She was able to test 6500 variations of Google text ads in a single day to make data-driven decisions. These insights helped her gain a whopping 3000% return on ad spend (ROAS) . Due to AI, the company also spends 25% less on marketing now and gets 30% better results than in the past.

Due to such results, AI has become one of the fastest-growing marketing technologies, according to Salesforce . The percentage of marketers using AI increased from 20% to 29% between 2017 and 2018.

Image via Salesforce

Platforms like Gmail and Google also use AI to read, understand, and recommend what you're typing. Similarly, Facebook uses it to detect the person in your photos and then recommends the person you can tag. Voice assistants like Siri and Google Assistant use it as well to recognize your voice and reply with meaningful answers.

AI in marketing leverages data and machine learning to optimize marketing campaigns. You can automate, optimize, and analyze a plethora of routine marketing tasks in a jiffy to boost your productivity through it.

AI integrated websites are more attractive to customers due to their on-time conversation features.

Read on to find out how AI can help you optimize your digital marketing strategy.

1. Integrate AI into Content Creation and Curation

AI can help you create as well as curate content for your audience. AI tracks user behavior and analyzes it to showcase content based on their interests.

This type of personalization empowers your content marketing to make a long-lasting connection with your audience. According to a survey , 56.5% reported using AI for content personalization.

Image via The CMO Survey

Internet giants like Netflix use AI to recommend relevant content based on their users’ past behavior.

Image via Becoming Human

Social media software solutions based on AI can also help you figure out what your audience is talking about. Through them, you can figure out what your audience wants and accordingly customize your offerings.

2. Use Advanced Chatbots and Data Learning Methodology

Organizations are adopting AI chatbots quickly. In the next 18 months, their adoption is expected to see 136% growth . This is because chatbots can improve your customer service operations and reduce your overall costs as well.

Image via Salesforce

Through natural language processing (NLP), these chatbots can understand the customer’s queries and respond to them appropriately. You can also use them to track customer behavior to recommend products according to their interests.

Chatbots are helping businesses run their online stores 24/7 and are capable of giving human-like responses to customer queries. This leads to better customer support services as the chatbots can resolve the customer’s issues immediately.

There are loads of AI chatbot platforms out there that you can use to get a chatbot for your business and improve your customer service. Alternatively, you can create your own AI chatbot using Google Cloud AI

For example, Starbucks uses an AI chatbot called “Barista” on Facebook Messenger. Through it, they’re able to take orders from their customers.

3. Use AI for Personalized and Automatic Email Marketing

Artificial Intelligence, when integrated effectively, proves to be a game-changer in email marketing. According to Statista , 41% of marketers reported improvement in revenue when they personalized their emails using AI.

Image via Statista

AI-powered tools can analyze data related to the behavior and actions of your target audience. Through this, they can determine the best date, time, and method for contacting them through a personalized email.

Additionally, you can set up drip email campaigns based on where your prospects are in their buyer’s journey. You can also figure out the type of images and content your email subscribers will like. This can help increase your engagement, open rates, and even click-through rates (CTRs).

4. Gain Meaningful Insights for Better Predictions and Sales Forecasting

AI can make precise predictions and also forecast your sales, and this makes it extremely useful in digital marketing . It uses statistics, data mining , and sales modeling to predict highly-precise future outcomes for online businesses.

Due to its many benefits, nearly 18% of marketers said that they were using AI and another 66% were planning, evaluating, or implementing it.

The adoption of AI in sales forecasting has helped digital marketers find new and easy ways to hit their desired targets. Walmart, the American retail giant, saw a 10-15% online sales increase of $1 billion after using AI sales prediction.

Tools like Playbooks EverString , and Lattice Engines can help you get meaningful insights for accurate decision making and sales forecasting.

5. Automate and Optimize Ads using Artificial Intelligence

Programmatic advertising is an immediate use case of how online advertising is evolving with AI. The projected ad spend in programmatic advertising is expected to reach $81 billion by 2021 in the US market.

Image via Statista

From Facebook adverts to PPC campaigns, AI can help boost your online campaigns. Tasks such as bidding, reporting, identifying new negative keywords, finding trends in huge datasets, and competitor analysis can be performed better by AI tools.

AI transforms the advertising world at all levels, from ad creation to target audiences and ad purchasing.

Using IBM’s Watson deep learning algorithm, Lexus analyzed 15 years of award-winning “car and luxury” brand campaigns to release the first-ever ad scripted by AI. Can you believe it?

Bottom Line

Believe it or not, AI is here to stay for better business, even when visionaries like Elon Musk argue that it can be more dangerous than nuclear weapons.

AI is continuously reframing the future of digital marketing . You can use this technology in almost every part of your digital marketing strategy right from content creation to sales.

It can help you figure out your target audience more precisely. You can also leverage it to keep them engaged and convert them into customers. Additionally, it can help improve your customer service and reduce the costs associated with it. You can also automate and optimize your ads with the use of AI.

Are there other ways through which AI can improve digital marketing? Let us know in the comments.

