Search icon
Start Writing
Bybit adBybit — Earn up to a $3,000 bonus!

Site Color

Text Color

Ad Color

Text Color

Evergreen

Duotone

Mysterious

Classic

Sign Up to Save Your Colors

or

How to Not Be a Victim to the Catfishing Pandemic Spike  by@6feettalltechwriter

How to Not Be a Victim to the Catfishing Pandemic Spike

Read on Terminal Reader
Open TLDR
Catfishing is a term used when a stranger pretends to be someone else and hides social media information. The COVID-19 pandemic forced people to stay in their homes and maintain social distancing. Many people were lonely and isolated (including me) and looking for something fun to do. Many people started creating NSFW groups and fake identities to fulfill their desires. Because there was nothing else to do at home, creating a fake identity and catfishing people was exciting for many people online. This guide will help you avoid getting catfished.
image
Sameed Ajax Hacker Noon profile picture

@6feettalltechwriter
Sameed Ajax

Helps the online community to get back their privacy. Also, he works 9 to 5 and plays FIFA from 5 to 9.

Enter The Decentralized Internet Writing Contest

Related Stories
Subject Matter
To Make a Long Story Short, Snapchat (and most of the internet) is Not Safe for Kids by @6feettalltechwriter
#snapchat-monitoring
Should You Block All Monero-Related Domains? Crypto Scams Set To Rise in 2022 by @kencarnesi
#cryptocurrency
Web 3.0 For Businesses: A Beginner's Guide by @emmanuelawosika
#web3.0
Cryptocurrencies: What Even Are They? by @lucienlecarme
#cryptocurrency
Rethinking the Concept of Software Quality Through Agile Eyes by @alediaferia
#agile
Angular Vs. React: Choosing a Front-End Web Stack by @trantor
#hackernoon-top-story

Tags

#catfishing#online-privacy#internet-privacy#catfishing-pandemic-spike#catfishing-pandemic#how-to-not-be-catfished#avoid-catfishing#hackernoon-top-story
Join Hacker Noon loading