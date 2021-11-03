How to Not Be a Victim to the Catfishing Pandemic Spike

Catfishing is a term used when a stranger pretends to be someone else and hides social media information. The COVID-19 pandemic forced people to stay in their homes and maintain social distancing. Many people were lonely and isolated (including me) and looking for something fun to do. Many people started creating NSFW groups and fake identities to fulfill their desires. Because there was nothing else to do at home, creating a fake identity and catfishing people was exciting for many people online. This guide will help you avoid getting catfished.