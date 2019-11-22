How to Nail Your Content Strategy Using AI

best results. Artificial Intelligence (AI) has numerous business applications and is increasingly being adopted by companies worldwide. In fact, 37% of businesses leverage AI in some form or another. Content is one such area where AI can help brands and marketers get thebest results.

AI can help with almost all aspects of your content strategy right from planning to execution. And, at each stage, there are a set of AI-powered tools that you can leverage to improve your content

strategy.

Here are some of the areas where AI can help you improve your content strategy, along with the tools that you can use at each stage.

Research and Planning

This is the most crucial stage of any content or marketing strategy where you gather insights that will fuel your strategy and campaign . AI can be instrumental at this stage as you can leverage it to gain valuable insights into your customers, their preferences, and more.

AI-powered tools can help you both with customer research and content research. Customer insights about their interests, preferences, and online behavior are important. They can help you plan the direction and tone for your content strategy.

Content research helps you with more specific aspects like what topics to select and where to post your content.

Below is a list of three types of AI-based tools that you can use for effective content research and planning.

AI-Powered Social Listening Tools

There are several AI-based social media listening tools that can help you understand the pulse of your audience. Social listening can help you understand your brand sentiment, the impact of previous campaigns, and the type of conversations people are having about your brand.

Mentionlytics and Linkfluence are two such tools that you can consider for your social media monitoring needs. You can use these to understand trending topics in your niche and also find out what your current and prospective customers are discussing on social media.

Content Curation Tools

Sometimes, marketers curate content instead of creating fresh content. Any smart marketer knows that it’s not always feasible to create content and, therefore, content curation should be an essential part of your strategy.

Stackla is a good AI-powered content curation tool that you can use to find and share relevant content in your niche.

Chatbots

Chatbots should also be a part of your content strategy as they can directly interact with consumers and provide recommendations.

But, more than that, there are a lot of insights that you can gain by analyzing chatbot-customer interactions. You can assess customer pain-points and challenges and keep your content focused on solving them.

LivePerson is one such AI-powered chatbot platform that you can use to engage your customers and enhance their shopping experiences.

Content Research Tools

Apart from the tools mentioned above, there are a lot of different ways in which marketers do content research. Whether it is to find relevant and trending topics in your niche or understand what your target audience likes to read, there’s a tool for everything.

And, AI further boosts the functionalities of these research tools to provide you with unmatched content research insights.

BrightEdge is an AI-powered, SEO-based insights tool that can help fuel your content strategy. MarketMuse is another good content intelligence platform that you can leverage to gather insights before planning your content strategy.

Content Creation

Now that you are done with the content research and planning parts of your strategy, the next step is to think about the actual content creation.

Of course, AI can’t replace your valuable team of writers. You still need people to create content . However, AI can surely make the process more streamlined and easier for your team.

There are, however, a lot of aspects of content creation that can be done using AI. For example, AI can conduct the research and create a data dump. Your team can then use that to draft the final piece of content.

Some AI tools can also help you with the structure and layout of each content piece and tell you where to place images, videos, text, etc. They do that based on past consumer behavior data and identifying trends to figure out what works best.

For example, Cortex is a tool that can predict how a consumer might react to your content and can help you create better content. And, it can also help you optimize image and video content to ensure that you get the best customer engagement rates.

Another way AI can help you with the content creation process is to actually write content. Current AI technology is still not advanced enough to create content that you can use as-is.

However, AI-based tools can still create at least the first draft of the content that your team can improve later.

Several marketers are experimenting with such content-writing tools. For example, Wordsmith is an excellent natural language generation platform where you can feed data and it can convert it into a narrative.

Platforms like these can be used is many ways and can help you generate small pieces of content on-the-go.

AI cannot truly replace content creation, but it can optimize the process. Whether it is to improve the grammar and tone of voice or improve the content structure and layout, AI can help.

Distribution and Promotion

No matter how good your content is, it won’t reach your target audience if you don’t distribute and promote it effectively. Content distribution and promotion are just as important as planning and creation.

Therefore, when planning your content strategy, you should also have a plan in place for where and how you will distribute your content. This should also include the tools that you will use and the frequency at which you will post.

AI can help automate the content scheduling and posting processes. There are several tools that can help you schedule and automatically post content.

However, there are certain tools that go beyond simple content scheduling and posting. Kontentino , for example, does not just automate your scheduling but also your tasks. It is an all-you-need social content management platform that can help you with all of your content posting needs.

Another great AI-based tool that you can use for content distribution is Keywee . It lets you target the most relevant audience with the right content, based on an analysis of past consumer reading behavior.

Conclusion

Artificial Intelligence is one of today’s most useful technologies, with numerous business applications . It powers a wide variety of content marketing tools that you can use at different stages of your content strategy planning.

You can use this post as a reference and starting point for understanding how you can use AI to fuel your content strategy. Now, you also know about some of the best AI-based tools that you can use for content research, planning, creation, distribution, and promotion.

So, what are you waiting for? Start using AI now and nail your content strategy.

