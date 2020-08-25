How To Nail Video Email Marketing With Seasonal Email Campaigns

Ah, so you've decided to use video marketing. A wise choice indeed, seeing as, according to Google, "6 out of 10 people prefer online video platforms to live TV".

What does that show, exactly? Well, the answer is pretty straightforward and obvious: Visual content is what rocks the marketing world nowadays.

But what exactly does that have to do with email marketing and seasonal campaigns?

Hold on tight, people, because first, I'm about to tell you a thing or two about the hottest trend on email marketing: Video Email Marketing!

What is video email marketing?

First of all, what is email marketing today?

Email marketing is the medium that can be used to convey any message for any brand, and more since there is always one type of email for every use.

From showcasing a brand's values through a fantastic newsletter to clicking on a CTA and ending up reading the most ingenious and to-the-point landing page copy of your life, email marketing can do everything.

As for video email marketing, well, it's only the newest tactic marketers have come up with to spice things up and entice those six people that love videos more than TV.

Indeed, video email marketing is perfect for getting the point across and hooking the audience, provided that you do it the right way.

But do you know what else is perfect for hooking the audience and driving more sales than you thought you would?

Holiday email marketing!

What is holiday email marketing?

During the holidays, your subscribers will get interested in what you have to offer. Mind you; I'm not talking about the buyers alone.

Much like today's email marketing statistics indicate, an excellent and timely email can engage your subscribers as a whole, rather than just those interested in buying.

Each season has a holiday, and each holiday is worthy of an email campaign that will drive more revenue, sales, and awareness to the brand that sends it.

Therefore, holiday email campaigns are a necessity but also a fun way to engage customers and sell without creating the image of a brand that is not interested in its crowd but is only interested in selling.

Yes, it's all about revenue, but this doesn't mean that you can't implement elements that will make your brand seem more exciting. Here is where video comes in to save the day.

Video email marketing in holiday campaigns

I'm sure you're all excited to use your campaigns and try to replace stock photos with some video action. But how are you going to do it?

Before you start brainstorming and come up with a great idea that may end up breaking the bank, I've got a list of tips and tricks on how to liven up your holiday email marketing campaigns with a video.

Or almost. You'll see what I mean, below.

1. Use actual video in your email

This move is for those who are bold. Let me explain what I mean:

When it comes to embedding a video in your email marketing campaigns, you need to ensure you've figured out some things that go way beyond knowing what email size limits are and testing your campaigns. If you want your seasonal email marketing campaign to be a success, that is.

If you want to go with the option of embedding an actual video in your email marketing campaign, you'll need to use an HTML5 code. Sadly, this won't work for every email client, as not all clients support it. Your campaign could be tested a billion times, but nobody can guarantee that it'll work.

However, if it does work, or if you decide that this is the best thing for your campaign, make sure that your video is fun, engaging, and of appropriate length.

Let's say that you are a brand that sells cookies, and it's Christmas time (or a couple of days after Thanksgiving). If you decide to use a testimonial on how one of the customers stumbled upon your delicious cookies and what they thought of your product, make sure that it's a 30-second video at most!

2. Use a thumbnail

All you need is a feature that will allow you to embed a thumbnail of a video in your email. Kind of like that:

This feature will most likely enable you to add a play button on that thumbnail.

Of course, this is not a video, but rather a static image of the video. But here's the little twist: Link this image to a custom made, holiday-themed landing page or an online form with autoplay and see your conversion skyrocket!

You don't even need a CTA other than "Watch the video". Moreover, it's an easy way to do it, and by enabling the autoplay feature, you make watching the video, the end that justifies all of your actions.

You see, one less click could be a brilliant hack to grow your business; It means that you are willing to grab your users' attention and satisfy their intent quickly.

3. Use a holiday GIF or a cinemagraph

GIFs are to video what infographics are to a blog post: A surefire way to engage, with practically zero effort on your part, content-wise.

Therefore, using a GIF or a cinemagraph would be one of the safest tactics of embedding a video. Most email clients support GIFs. And while we're talking about animated images and not videos per se, there is no doubt that they're useful.

This Easter email is fun, and the colors and design are enticing and get straight to the point: Make your loved ones happy with the brand's unique offers!

Moreover, it's in tune with the brand's tone: a visit to their website will show you exactly what I mean!

And if you think that GIFs are a bit too basic, you can use cinemagraphs instead, as Ralph Lauren did:

Again, there is consistency with the brand's tone and leadership style, and the target group. Minimalistic, not too many words, as we're talking about a luxury brand. You'll either buy or you won't. Simple as that.

And the cinemagraph the brand chose to use reflects precisely that.

4. Don’t forget the subject line

A subject line is pretty much like the first impression: it does half the job. Therefore, there are different techniques for all the different types of emails.

Yes, "it's only logical" for a newsletter campaign's subject line to differ from a networking email's subject line. This subject line will, in turn, differ from a seasonal campaign's subject line.

Video email marketing campaigns need subject lines as specific as a plain seasonal email marketing campaign does.

Combine subject lines like "Find the Easter Bunny" with the word "Video". Statistics show that using "Video" in the subject line can increase open and click-through rates, and you know what that will mean for your conversion.

If you're unsure, you can always add a link to your video in your email signature, along with your social media links.

A small preview of the video in your social media profiles could redirect users to your landing page.

Make sure to create different seasonal email campaigns for different stages of the sales funnel and gamify the experience by creating a scannable QR code that will lead the users to your landing page for a treat.

Kind of like a treasure hunt!

Why should you use it?

As I've already pointed out, video is fun and fresh. But what can it do for your seasonal campaign?

A seasonal offer communicated through a video is guaranteed to draw all of the attention -the right kind, that is. Not to mention that a video can inform the user efficiently and is a great way to score more referrals!

Secondly, videos in email can help your SEO endeavors and boost engagement rates.

Why, I hear you ask?

Video content is optimized with the true intent of the user in mind. In other words, if you want to dive into semantic SEO, i.e., creating content to satisfy your users, rather than focusing around a keyword, there is no better way to do it than creating a video for your email marketing campaigns.

Some final thoughts

There is a thing or two you'll need to keep in mind before implementing those video email marketing strategies for your seasonal email campaigns.

First of all, do not add video if the end goal is not for the users to watch it. Don't try too hard to say something if there is nothing to say. You'll sound awkward, forced and you won't stand out in the end.

Secondly, users don't need too many clicks. You'll need to get your point across while they're hot, and one too many clicks could cost you and ultimately, lead you to some unwanted MRR churn.

And another thing: more information is not always right or useful information. Make sure to keep your videos straight and to the point, whether they're user testimonials or product demonstrations.

Finally, always A/B test and segment your list. Video email marketing, seasonal or not, should always lead users further down the sales funnel. Therefore, it only makes sense to create different things for different people.

Takeaway

Video marketing is a guaranteed way to drive revenue. Video email marketing can make your conversion skyrocket.

Combine these two steps with seasonal email marketing and a fantastic landing page and you’ve got a guaranteed way to keep your users coming, keep them buying presents for themselves and their loved ones and feel the seasonal magic!

So, how do you feel about the information I just conveyed? Do you think that video email marketing for seasonal campaigns is good for business? How would you use it?

Feel free to use the comment section wisely and share the knowledge!

Author Bio:

Téa is a content writer working for email marketing software company Moosend and an obsessive writer in general. In her free time, she tries to find new ways to stuff more books in her bookcase and content ideas-and cats-to play with.

