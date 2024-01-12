How to Modify the Number of Rows Fetched by SAP BusinessObjects Report

By default, a universe is limited to of data. If your BO Report exceeds the 5000 rows, you may miss out on critical data or insights. Therefore, changing the limit of rows from a universe allows users to access and analyze a larger set of data, thereby enabling more comprehensive and detailed reporting and analysis within SAP BusinessObjects. 5000 rows How to change the number of rows from a universe? To change the number of rows fetched by a SAP BusinessObjects Report, you can follow these steps: Open the universe in the Information Design Tool Please choose the universe you wish to modify and access the relevant Business Layer within the universe. Then, remove the restriction on the in Query Options, or input a larger value. Limit size of result set SAP BO default execution time The default execution time for a universe is limited to 10 minutes. If the running time for the result exceeds 10 minutes, then we need to disable the in Query Options, or input a larger execution time. Limit execution time to Thank you for taking the time to explore data-related insights with me. I appreciate your engagement. If you find this information helpful, I invite you to follow me or connect with me on . Happy exploring!👋 LinkedIn Also appears . here