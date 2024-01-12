How to Fetch a List of SAP BusinessObjects Schedules Using Query Builder

To retrieve a list of SAP Business Objects schedules using Query Builder, you can execute a query against the repository database where the scheduling information is stored. The repository database typically contains tables with information about schedules, jobs, and other related objects. Here are the general steps: Access and Log in to Query Builder: To access Query Builder directly, log in to Query Builder using your SAP Business Objects credentials by entering the following URL in your web browser: :port/AdminTools/querybuilder/ie.jsp. http://localhost Build Query: SELECT \n SI_ID, \n SI_NAME, \n SI_SCHEDULEINFO.SI_SCHEDULE_TYPE, \n SI_SCHEDULEINFO.SI_SCHEDULE_INTERVAL_NDAYS, \n SI_SCHEDULEINFO.SI_SCHEDULE_INTERVAL_NTHDAY, \n SI_SCHEDULEINFO.SI_SCHEDULE_INTERVAL_MONTHS \nFROM \n CI_INFOOBJECTS \nWHERE \n SI_SCHEDULE_STATUS != 8 AND SI_RECURRING = 1 the script retrieves specific columns ( , , and scheduling-related information) from the table for objects that meet the specified conditions. The conditions filter out objects with a schedule status of 8 and include only recurring objects. SI_ID SI_NAME CI_INFOOBJECTS Execute Query: Copy and Paste the SQL Script, Then Submit the Query Review Results: After the query execution is complete, the results will be displayed in the Query Builder interface. Thank you for taking the time to explore data-related insights with me. I appreciate your engagement. If you find this information helpful, I invite you to follow me or connect with me on . Happy exploring!👋 LinkedIn