How To Market Online Your Business On Easter And Tackle The Challenges You Face In The Process

One of the most awaited events of the year, Easter, is right around the corner. Seasonal events don’t just bring families together, they also provide businesses an amazing opportunity to increase their sales and promote their business. Yes! Its time for the shopping season to begin. If you are a small business, wanting to boost its sales, Easter is the right time for you to hold your Easter sale.

Since many associate Easter with chocolate and dyed eggs, it provides retailers with the best opportunity to capitalize on this seasonal event. According to Easter Spending Statistics , more than 180 million eggs are purchased each year on Easter in the USA.

However, you don’t have to be a baker to make the most of this celebration. Easter brings exceptional opportunities for all types of businesses to grow. No matter if you are a chocolatier or cellular company, an automobile firm or a clothing brand, you can maximize your sale by running interesting and engaging campaigns on the digital media.

The Rule of Thumb When It Comes to Easter Marketing

Be creative and try to craft a marketing campaign around the Easter celebration. Keep your target audience in mind and try to promote your products or services in terms of the seasonal theme. If you want to place your business at the forefront, Easter brings the best opportunity for you. So, don’t wait any further. Make consumers notice your small business with creative and thoughtful seasonal promotions . There is no goal you cannot achieve by thoughtfully designing a marketing campaign that drives the sentiments of your target audience. These goals can be anything from:

Making your business more noticeable for your potential and existing customers

Driving more traffic to your official website

Boosting conversion rate

Improving your relationship with your loyal customers

Maximizing your profits

In this article, we are going to discuss some of the marketing tricks that will take your Easter campaign to the next level.

Digital marketing campaigns ideas for business to achieve their Easter sales target:

Following are some of the best ways for businesses to digitally market themselves to maximize sales during the Easter period:

1. An Easter social media campaign:

You don’t need a big marketing budget to promote your business on Easter. You can engage with your target audience through a number of social media outlets. Running an effective, creative and engaging social media campaign is one of the best ways to get your message across a large audience, without having to spend a lot. Isn’t that ‘in-eggs-spensive’?

Social media Content marketing has made it easy for businesses to engage old and attract new customers towards their brand. Let’s take the example of Mashable. It ran its #craftyeggs campaign in 2014 which was a huge success. It engaged users by asking them to be crafty for Easter. Since this idea was unique, thousands of people participated in the challenge. They decorated their Easter eggs to be featured in a weekly vine challenge.

This simple yet unique idea not only allowed the brand to attract and engage the audience but also provided it content to post on its social media platform without making an extra effort.

2. Easter-themed augmented reality games:

This Easter, make the best use of the digital assets of your business. You can promote your business by introducing an exciting Easter egg hunting game in your app. You can make Easter exciting for parents and children alike by sending them on a virtual Easter egg hunt. Make this app more interesting and engaging by introducing characters like Easter bunny, talking Easter eggs and baby chicks.

One of the major reasons why people will be interested in playing your game is the chance for the entire family to come together. These apps also allow parents to participate in the egg hunt even if they are out for work. Being exceptionally interactive, these games will make more people download your mobile application.

3. Easter-themed email marketing:

Modify the regular layout of the emails you send your customers. Replace them with something more personalized. Since we are talking about Easter here, come up with a unique layout that features your Easter sale announcement. Make it catchy, add images and gifs to grab the recipient’s attention in an instant.

Pump up your email marketing efforts by adding Easter-themed graphic elements to the emails you are sending out. Such emails with entice your audience into clicking on the link to your website and generate more sales lead for you.

4. Interesting video content:

Create an entirely new experience for your target audience by publishing spectacular video content. You can tell a story, showcase your craftsmanship, post social experiments or introduce your team. There is a lot you can do to emotionally engage your audience through creatively curated video content.

Since people prefer video over textual content, this strategy will enable you to improve your brand’s online visibility . Through this type of content, you will provide your loyal followers an insight into your business.

5. Blog posts:

If you have a blog, Easter is the best time for you to utilize it for your promotions. You can write about Easter-related topics, for example, “how to stick to your budget during Easter celebration?” And many more. You can add the link to the sale section of your website so that anyone who reads the article, is automatically redirected to your website. This will help you to bag more sales and convert the blog followers into your potential customers.

What challenges you have to face?

Seasonal promotion on digital media might seem like an easy job. However, there are various challenges businesses have to face while effectively marketing their products and services on Easter. We have addressed some of these challenges below:

1. Figuring out the target group

For most Easter-themed digital campaigns, children are the target audience. However, they will not be doing buying themselves. For example, advertisements for diamond jewelry target women. However, men are the ones who will purchase them. To tackle this challenge, you need to create a campaign that covers the purchaser as well as the target audience. For example, offer a discount at the end of your ad.

2. Getting the culture right

If you are catering to a wide range of audiences from all across the world, it often gets hard to match the message to the audience. Americans have different Easter traditions whereas Europe, Latin America and East Asia celebrate Easter according to their own norms. What is relevant to one group might be a new concept for the other. If you want to ride the Easter wave of spending successfully, you need to make sure that your campaign is relevant to all the groups of intended audience you are catering to.

3. Trickier timing

The majority of the event dates stay the same in the sales, retail and marketing calendar. However, that’s not the case with Easter. It can come as early as the 22nd March or as late as the 25th of April. This change in date often poses significant challenges for brands. To tackle this challenge, marketers need to create a campaign that blends in easily with the wider marketing mix. For example, Easter Sunday is expected to fall around Mother’s Day this year. So, plan your campaign accordingly.

4. Being unique

Since every business tries to capitalize on the Easter celebration, you will come across a number of Easter-themed promotional campaigns. It will be quite challenging to stand out from the crowd. However, with proper and extensive research, you can come up with a marketing strategy that effectively communicates your message while attracting and engaging new and old clients.

Wrapping up

If you are looking for the right opportunity to promote your business, Easter is your call. Start working on a dope Easter marketing campaign to achieve your target for Easter sale. Try to come up with a unique idea that grabs your intended audience's attention in an instant.

