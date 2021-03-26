How To Manage Multiple IT Projects Like An Expert Using Code Review Tools

Generally, when a manager is managing a team or a program, it is highly likely that multiple projects are in progress at the same time. As the number of projects increase, it can become increasingly complicated to keep track of everything. It can also become difficult for your team to decide what work to prioritize. In such times, your team needs to manage their workload effectively and make sure that everything is getting done in time.

Whether you are struggling to organize multiple projects or ensuring that your team’s workload is manageable, there are a few strategies that you can use to keep track of everything. By taking early measures to fix problems, you can ensure that the cost incurred is minimized.

Block Your Time to Manage Your Projects Efficiently

To manage multiple projects successfully, you need to be able to multitask correctly. Many people have already accepted that successful multitasking is a myth. But in reality, it is entirely possible. The secret to achieving this is to use certain techniques that will help you prioritize and sequence your work. One such technique is called time blocking. This method involves scheduling regular status checks on all active projects and noting their milestones. By identifying the time at which multiple projects will have high demand, you will be able to manage your time better.

The other aspect of time blocking is about intensely focusing on the task at hand rather than juggling multiple tasks at the same time. You must start with the task that requires the highest concentration and give it your undivided attention. First, set distinct outcomes that must be achieved. Then, coordinate with your team and divide any compatible duties.

How to Maintain a Good Quality Code?

In order to maintain the quality of your code, you need first to identify where your code stands currently. This can be done by measuring the quality of your code using code review tools.

Measuring code quality can help you understand what steps need to be taken to improve your code quality. There are numerous metrics that you can use to quantify your code quality. Here are some of the quantitative measures that can reveal the quality of your code:

Weighted Micro Function Points (WMFP) – This is a software sizing algorithm that breaks down your source code into several micro functions. It uses various complexity metrics to measure the quality of each micro function. These results are then interpolated into a single score. Cyclomatic Complexity – This metric quantitatively measures the flow of control in a program. First, it measures the number of paths through the program. Then, it tells the developers how complex it is and how much needs to be managed. Though the results from this method can be very deceptive, it is advantageous to measure programs with more conditional logic. Halstead Volume – Halstead complexity measures were first used in the year 1977. It used to measure how much information is there in the source code. Its metrics include program vocabulary, program length, volume, and estimation of bugs. These metrics perform an analysis of the frequency of the use of a variable in a program. Primarily, this metric measures computational complexity. It is crucial to measure this because the complexity of the code affects data flow, which, in turn, affects the efficiency of your team. Maintainability Index – This index has been developed by HP and its software teams. It calculates the overall maintainability score of a program to give an overview of software complexity. Source Lines of Code (SLOC) – This metric count the number of lines in the source code. It is a very simple metric that aims to measure the size of a program. However, this measure is vital because it helps your developers understand how they can deliver the same functionality with a smaller code. If you use a well-reputed code review tool that is both efficient and reliable, you will be able to measure your code using the above metrics easily. By reducing the complexity of your program as much as possible, your team will be able to finish a project significantly faster. This will allow you to complete multiple projects in a short duration.

Codegrip Can Revolutionise the Way You Manage Code

Codegrip’s AI-powered automated code review tool is trusted by over 500 companies. It is a cost-efficient solution that makes reviewing code easier, faster, and secure. Here are a few ways in which a code review

tool can significantly ease the work of developers and project managers:

It will check your code for bugs and vulnerabilities and create a detailed report of the code analysis. The tool not only tells you the number of errors in your code but also points out their location in the code. Performs analysis of code to find duplicated blocks, lines, and files. It also gives you the duplicity percentage of your code. Gives an estimate of the time it will take to fix all the bugs. Displays an overview of the analysis of all projects. This helps project managers view the overall progress and make quick decisions. To maximize the utility of code review tools, it is essential to perform regular code reviews of each project you have undertaken. A well-written code has an enormous impact on the quality of your project, and the performance of your team. If you want your team to be able to manage multiple projects and deliver

better results, you must shift your focus towards writing higher quality

code.

