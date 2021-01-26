5 Simple Ways to Make Your Old iPhone Faster

There is no doubt that iPhones are one of the best mobile phones in the market. They represent the perfect combination of hardware and software for any mobile device. It is why the expectation and quality set by Steve Jobs are still making consumers buy an iPhone.

However, the masterpiece is not without its flaws. One of the major concerns that users have with the iPhone is the drop in performance and speed. The problem usually occurs with the older version of iPhones, which are being used for more than 2-3 years. There are still users using old iPhone models such as iPhone 5s and iPhone 6.

For such users, the issue is prominent as the hardware is outdated, and Apple has shut down the support for many older devices. So, in this case, is it possible to retain an older iPhone’s speed and performance? With certain tips and tricks, it might be possible to bring these iPhones back to speed. These will not only work on the older version of the iPhones but also in the newer versions, which face a similar issue.

1. Delete the large and resource-hungry applications

It is something almost every iPhone user knows about. If the iPhone model is older, there is no need to run heavy applications on it. Since the applications are already updated to work on new hardware in an iPhone, it will put stress on the older versions. Due to this, the older version’s performance will significantly drop, leading to lag and higher loading times. Do not install very large applications.

2. Turn off animation

Animations have been one of the best features of an iPhone. However, if you have an old iPhone, it might slow down your phone’s performance by a lot. Therefore, the best option would be to turn off the transition animations and effects on an iPhone. It will reduce the load up time and the transition time of the application during closing and opening. The same can also be noticed while opening any page on the phone.

3. Remove old photos and videos.

This is probably the best way to ease up on the processing power of an iPhone. Remove the old photos, videos, and songs on the iPhone and move them to your laptop, external hard drive, or iCloud storage. Saving it in cloud storage is a better option as it gives you access to the file almost immediately on demand.

4. Turn Off Location services

Most iPhone users do not know that location services keep running in the background for many applications. It reduces the battery life of the phone and takes up a lot of resources to run. Due to this, your phone may see a lot of lag while working on other applications.

To turn it off, go to Settings > Privacy > Location Services > Turn off

You can turn the service on manually while using a specific application that requires information about your location. It will not only improve the performance but, most importantly, prevent battery drainage.

5. Factory Reset

It is one of the last methods that you can try to restore your phone to the original factory conditions (software-wise). It will remove all the data from your old iPhone but will guarantee to bring your phone back to the factory condition where the performance will be the same as the original phone had.

Before doing so, please make sure to backup your data on either the iCloud or hard drive.

