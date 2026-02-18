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How to Make Web Calls Feel Native on Mobile

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byAlex Dozmorov@dozalex

Designing web apps since 2017 🚀

February 18th, 2026
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Alex Dozmorov

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Alex Dozmorov@dozalex

Lead Frontend Engineer @

Designing web apps since 2017 🚀

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programming#web-development#javascript#react#pwa#mobile#frontend#ux#webrtc

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