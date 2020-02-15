How To Make Sure Your Windows 7 PC Stays Safe

Windows 7 has recently joined the club of all Windows operating systems that Microsoft is no longer supporting with security updates. So if you're still running on Windows 7, pretty soon it's going to be full of unpatched security holes.

The best thing for you to do is to upgrade to Windows 10. But if you're truly decided on sticking with Windows 7, here are some security tips for you:

Disconnect From The Internet

Although you still need Windows 7 for some things, you probably don't have to use it for everything. If it's possible, keep off your Windows 7 computer off your network. Your computer cannot be compromised as long as it has no connection to the internet so you won't have to worry!

If you're planning on staying on Windows 7 because a software you would like to use doesn't run on 10, you can always use a Windows 7 virtual machine on Windows 10 and run the software from there. Although most software should run on Windows 10 with no issues.

Run An Updated Security Software

Another way to make sure your computer is protected is by using an antivirus that still supports Windows 7. As long as it's regularly receiving updates, you should have nothing to worry about. Malwarebytes has a free version that lets you run manual scans to remove malicious software as well as other junk from your system.

Secure Your Browser

If you're running on Windows 7, avoid Internet Explorer at all costs as it has not been secure for a long time now. Google Chrome is a top choice since it runs on Windows 7 and will still be receiving security updates till July 2021. Firefox also runs on Windows 7 but they have yet to release a statement on how long they will be supporting the software.

Update Your OS Settings

You can go to Windows Update and double check if you're up-to-date with everything. You can actually have Windows Updates automatically check for any new updates. Microsoft might still be releasing critical updates for Windows 7 even after the end of its support.

Filter Out Your Applications

Since Windows 7 was released such a long time ago, you might have some applications that you actually no longer need. You might also have some software that is no longer updated. Go to the Control Panel and remove any programs you no longer need.

Other security measures include making sure your firewall is enabled, not clicking on spam emails and other suspicious links.

Over time, Windows 7 will only get more dangerous as more security holes open up. You can still keep using Windows 7 but it's very important to keep in mind that the longer you stay on it, the more security risks will show up.

Tags