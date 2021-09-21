Best Antivirus for PC Gamers in 2021

354 reads

Bitdefender is trusted all over Europe as the best security solution. The complete antivirus includes Autopilot mode – background scanning and protection without nagging. Norton 360 for Gamers is early protection against the darkest corners of the web. Norton monitors online activity to block phishing scams, infected downloads, and emails with malicious links. The service continuously protects your Gamertag from being leaked onto the internet, making it harder for hackers to access your information. The program auto-tunes your system so it can run faster and smoother.