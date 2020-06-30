How to Make Requests Over Tor Browser Using Python

To make requests over Tor using Python3, we are going to be utilizing a Python controller library for Tor called Stem

In order to do so, you need to install the stem package for your OS.

For MacOS : pip3 install stem in a python3 venv ( recommended ).

For Ubuntu: sudo pip3 install stem in a python3 venv ( recommended ). from stem import Signal from stem.control import Controller with Controller.from_port(port = 9051 ) as controller: controller.authenticate(password= 'your password set for tor controller port in torrc' ) print( "Success!" ) controller.signal(Signal.NEWNYM) print( "New Tor connection processed" )

However, you're not done yet. You might get this error :

error( 61 , 'Connection refused' )

It's because Port 9051 is not open on your machine yet.

To fix this issue, you'll need to edit your torrc file and uncomment the corresponding lines.

ControlPort 9051 # # If you enable the controlport, be sure to enable one of these # # authentication methods, to prevent attackers from accessing it. HashedControlPassword16:<your_password>

To generate your password, run :

tor --hash-password "<new_password>"

<new_password> is the password that you want to set. whereis the password that you want to set.

And you're done with Making Requests over Tor.

Note: To run the tor commands, you need to have tor package installed. For macOS, it can be easily installed using brew install tor . : To run thecommands, you need to havepackage installed. For macOS, it can be easily installed using

