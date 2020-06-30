Search icon
Start Writing
Heroku adBuilding a GraphQL API in JavaScript
Hackernoon logoHow to Make Requests Over Tor Browser Using Python by@arthtyagi

How to Make Requests Over Tor Browser Using Python

Author profile picture

@arthtyagiArth Tyagi

17 year old developer working on stuff that intrigues me. founder and CEO, ArisVeam.

To make requests over Tor using Python3, we are going to be utilizing a Python controller library for Tor called Stem.
In order to do so, you need to install the stem package for your OS.
  • For MacOS : 
    pip3 install stem
    in a python3 venv ( recommended ).
  • For Ubuntu: 
    sudo pip3 install stem
    in a python3 venv ( recommended ).
    • from stem import Signal
from stem.control import Controller
with Controller.from_port(port = 9051) as controller:
    controller.authenticate(password='your password set for tor controller port in torrc')
    print("Success!")
    controller.signal(Signal.NEWNYM)
    print("New Tor connection processed")
However, you're not done yet. You might get this error :
error(61, 'Connection refused')
It's because Port 9051 is not open on your machine yet.
To fix this issue, you'll need to edit your torrc file and uncomment the corresponding lines.
ControlPort 9051
## If you enable the controlport, be sure to enable one of these
## authentication methods, to prevent attackers from accessing it.
HashedControlPassword16:<your_password>
To generate your password, run :
tor --hash-password "<new_password>"
where 
<new_password>
is the password that you want to set.
And you're done with Making Requests over Tor.
Note: To run the 
tor
commands, you need to have 
tor
package installed. For macOS, it can be easily installed using 
brew install tor
.
Previously published at https://dev.to/arthtyagi/how-to-make-requests-over-tor-58ep

Related

Tags

#decentralization#tor#coding#privacy#security#tech#technology#beginners
The Noonification banner

Subscribe to get your daily round-up of top tech stories!