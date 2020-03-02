How to make Gradient Toolbar and Status bar in Android

Discover, triage, and prioritize Java errors in real-time
<resources>
<!-- Base application theme. -->
<style name="AppTheme" parent="Theme.AppCompat.Light.DarkActionBar">
<!-- Customize your theme here. -->
<item name="colorPrimary">@color/colorPrimary</item>
<item name="colorPrimaryDark">@color/colorPrimaryDark</item>
<item name="colorAccent">@color/colorAccent</item>
</style>
</resources>
by doing this default action bar will remove.
Theme.AppCompat.Light.NoActionBar
<resources>
<!-- Base application theme. -->
<style name="AppTheme" parent="Theme.AppCompat.Light.DarkActionBar">
<!-- Customize your theme here. -->
<item name="colorPrimary">@color/colorPrimary</item>
<item name="colorPrimaryDark">@color/colorPrimaryDark</item>
<item name="colorAccent">@color/colorAccent</item>
<item name="android:windowTranslucentStatus">true</item>
</style>
</resources>
.
custom_toolbar
<?xml version="1.0" encoding="utf-8"?>
<LinearLayout xmlns:android="http://schemas.android.com/apk/res/android"
android:orientation="vertical" android:layout_width="match_parent"
android:layout_height="80sp"
android:background="@drawable/gradient_toolbar"
android:gravity="bottom"
>
<androidx.appcompat.widget.Toolbar
android:layout_width="match_parent"
android:layout_height="?actionBarSize"
android:id="@+id/toolbar"
/>
</LinearLayout>
.
gradient_toolbar
file.
gradient_toolbar
<?xml version="1.0" encoding="utf-8"?>
<shape android:shape="rectangle" xmlns:android="http://schemas.android.com/apk/res/android">
<gradient
android:startColor="@color/startGradientColor"
android:endColor="@color/endGradientColor"
android:angle="180"
/>
</shape>
<?xml version="1.0" encoding="utf-8"?>
<androidx.constraintlayout.widget.ConstraintLayout xmlns:android="http://schemas.android.com/apk/res/android"
xmlns:app="http://schemas.android.com/apk/res-auto"
xmlns:tools="http://schemas.android.com/tools"
android:layout_width="match_parent"
android:layout_height="match_parent"
tools:context=".MainActivity">
<LinearLayout
android:layout_width="match_parent"
android:layout_height="wrap_content"
app:layout_constraintTop_toTopOf="parent"
>
<include layout="@layout/custom_toolbar"/>
</LinearLayout>
...
</androidx.constraintlayout.widget.ConstraintLayout>
public class MainActivity extends AppCompatActivity {
@Override
protected void onCreate(Bundle savedInstanceState) {
super.onCreate(savedInstanceState);
setContentView(R.layout.activity_main);
Toolbar toolbar = findViewById(R.id.toolbar);
setSupportActionBar(toolbar);
}
}
static variable.
Color.WHITE
toolbar.setTitleTextColor(Color.WHITE);