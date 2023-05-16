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How to Make an App That Is Unbreakable

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byPavel Shadrin@pavelshadrin

iOS engineer @ WhatsApp, ex-Instagram

May 16th, 2023
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Pavel Shadrin@pavelshadrin

iOS engineer @ WhatsApp, ex-Instagram

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programming#app-development#ios-app-development#mobile-app-development#mobile-apps#ios#application#software-development#tips

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